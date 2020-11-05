Third Waco school temporarily remote-only because of COVID-19, Carver extends closure to Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While only two people at our campus have reported testing positive for COVID-19 so far this week, a significant number of employees are currently quarantining as a result of those and earlier cases," Alexander said. "However, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. Because of that, we made the decision to transition to fully remote instruction for the next five school days."

Texas schools generally can only switch to remote-only instruction for up to five days in response to COVID-19 infections and continue to receive full state funding, according to Texas Education Agency guidelines. Campuses closed on the order of public health officials that continue to offer remote instruction, however, can continue to receive full funding, and schools can apply for waivers. Details surrounding Carver's extended closure and compliance with TEA guidelines were not clear Thursday night.

The issue comes down to staffing at each of the three schools. Because so many teachers and other staff members have to quarantine after potential exposure to the virus, the schools do not have enough substitute teachers to fill their positions and keep operating normally, but most teachers can still teach remotely while quarantined.