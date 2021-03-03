Thousands of Waco-area school employees can get vaccine, supplies still limited

Thousands of teachers, school staff and child care workers in McLennan County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, based on a state policy change announced Wednesday.
The newly eligible may have to wait for weeks for their turn, but local school and health officials encourage them to go ahead and sign up.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District updated its online signup form Wednesday to accept the new population, which includes not just teachers but school staff, including bus drivers and cleaning staff, as well as child care and Head Start workers. The new policy does not make college or university educators or employees eligible. Health district signups are available at www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist.
The health district's waiting list has grown to more than 30,000, while the district gives 1,500 first doses and 1,500 second doses each week. This week, it is operating a drive-thru clinic Thursday through Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said officials hope to see their weekly allotments increase soon, but in the meantime, eligible people are welcome to sign up at several shot locations, including Ascension Providence's vaccine hub and CVS pharmacy. Links to pharmacies providing vaccinations are available at covidwaco.com/vaccine-distribution.
"It's an exciting development to be able to give the vaccines to school employees," Craine said. "I think it will make a big difference."
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the expansion in a press release Wednesday, noting that it was directed to do so by a letter the previous day from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Texas pharmacies involved in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including CVS, had already started vaccinating teachers under federal guidelines.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States should have enough vaccine for all Americans by the end of May.
Midway Independent School District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the Midway board last fall passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to include teachers in the first priority vaccination phase.
"We are absolutely thrilled to hear that education staff are now eligible for the COVID vaccine," Marlin said. "It's great it's finally happening. Our educators are on the front lines, exposed to hundreds of people every day. … It for sure can affect absences and quarantines and illness, but most of all we need to keep our staff safe."
Until now, Texas has limited vaccines to two priority groups: 1A, which includes frontline medical staff and nursing home residents; and 1B, which includes people 65 and older as well as those with certain health conditions.
Some area school employees fell into those categories, and Ascension Providence has already vaccinated more than 1,080 such employees from Waco, Midway and surrounding school districts.
That includes 625 of about 2,400 employees in Waco ISD and 388 of about 1,200 employees in Midway ISD.
During a surge of cases late last year and early this year, schools in Waco ISD and surrounding districts reported several weeklong closures because of COVID-19 cases and the need to quarantine employees who had been exposed to the virus.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine do not need to quarantine.
As of Feb. 21, at least 835 school employees across McLennan County had contracted COVID-19, according to Texas Education Agency data. The county had more than 6,500 full-time equivalent public school positions in 2019, according to a TEA website, but a head count was not available.
Across the state, 64,562 school employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is about 8% of the 800,078 staff counted in 2019-20.
Waco ISD spokesperson Josh Wucher said the school district hopes to continue its partnership with Ascension Providence to provide vaccines to school employees.
"We certainly think prioritizing teachers and other employees is the right decision," Wucher said. "We've been advocating for that."
A Department of State Health Services vaccine tracker Wednesday showed that 31,651 McLennan County residents had been vaccinated, including 16,829 who have been fully vaccinated.
State health officials said earlier this week that they expected to finish vaccinating older and most vulnerable Texans in the next few weeks and broaden eligibility to include more Texans by the end of the month.
That new group was expected to include teachers before Wednesday’s announcement, but officials have not said who else would be in that new “1C” group.
Health officials have said the 1A and 1B priority groups comprise more than 8 million people.
The early inclusion of teachers comes as vaccine supplies ramp up and 2 million people, or 6.8% of Texas’ population, have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-shot regimens. Almost 3.9 million Texans have received at least one dose.
Administration of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, began in Texas this week, officials said.
As of Monday, providers across the state had been administering an average of 123,469 vaccine doses each day in the last week. None of the vaccines are approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.
Supply of the vaccine still falls far short of both the demand and the number of people eligible to get it.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.