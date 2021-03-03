Thousands of Waco-area school employees can get vaccine, supplies still limited

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the expansion in a press release Wednesday, noting that it was directed to do so by a letter the previous day from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Texas pharmacies involved in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including CVS, had already started vaccinating teachers under federal guidelines.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States should have enough vaccine for all Americans by the end of May.

Midway Independent School District spokesperson Traci Marlin said the Midway board last fall passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to include teachers in the first priority vaccination phase.

"We are absolutely thrilled to hear that education staff are now eligible for the COVID vaccine," Marlin said. "It's great it's finally happening. Our educators are on the front lines, exposed to hundreds of people every day. … It for sure can affect absences and quarantines and illness, but most of all we need to keep our staff safe."

Until now, Texas has limited vaccines to two priority groups: 1A, which includes frontline medical staff and nursing home residents; and 1B, which includes people 65 and older as well as those with certain health conditions.