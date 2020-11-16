Six more school campuses sidelined until Thanksgiving; thousands of students sent home

The campus closure decisions come amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases locally and on the state and national levels. The Waco-McLennan County Health District reports that 129 cases were reported in the county on Sunday and 86 on Monday, with two new deaths bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 170.

In Waco ISD alone, the closures will affect about 2,940 students who had been attending classes in person. Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD chief of staff, said even a handful of positive cases at a campus can have a domino effect on staff as others who were in close contact with the infected person have to quarantine at home.

DeBeer acknowledged that the shift to at-home learning presents challenges in supervising students and making sure they complete their work.

"There's no doubt that transitions are disruptive in general," he said. "I think it's also very clear that teachers are giving it their all whether teaching in-person or remotely."

Last week, Waco ISD's COVID-19 dashboard tallied 33 new cases of COVID-19 at campuses, and four more were reported Monday morning at University High School, Kendrick Elementary and South Waco Elementary.