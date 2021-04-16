Three challenge incumbent for Waco ISD at-large board seat

"We want our schools to be places where children can learn and excel," she said.

Houston, a former juvenile prosecutor for the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, still works in juvenile law and is a member of the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition. She has a daughter who graduated from Waco High School in 2019 and a son in the eighth grade at Tennyson Middle School.

Guillory, 42, said more needs to be done to address the district's dropout and graduation rates. At the same time, low reading and writing scores among third graders indicate some students are falling behind at an early age, which, if unaddressed, will can lead to later problems of students dropping out or falling victims to violence. By improving literacy and math skills for elementary-level students, the district can help students build a stronger base for future graduation and employment.

"We need to fix these foundations through basic education," Guillory said.

He has two children now in college at Howard Payne University and Tarleton State University, along with a son at Waco High School and a daughter at Lake Air Montessori School.