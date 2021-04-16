Three challenge incumbent for Waco ISD at-large board seat

Candidates in the race for one of the Waco Independent School District board's at-large seats agreed on the need to pay increased attention to student performance and outcome if elected May 1.
The board appointed Trustee Robin Houston to the seat in June 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Trustee Pat Atkins who resigned the month before. Houston, an attorney, won election in November for the remainder of that term and is running for reelection for a new three-year term.
Challenging her are Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory, who ran against her in November; mortgage lender Rebecca Wright; and Waco ISD elementary school teacher Jennifer Hargrove.
Houston, 49, said some of her work with the board so far has included efforts to get technology including tablets and laptops in the hands of students, creating incentives for teacher hiring and retention, and implementation of Superintendent Susan Kincannon's curriculum strategies to improve student academic achievement.
Much of that took place as the district also dealt with a year disrupted by COVID-19, she said. Houston, the daughter of a longtime Waco ISD teacher, said it is important to continue those initiatives while also planning for the future in an ongoing long-term facilities needs study and discussion. That study, projecting district needs to 2034, has already seen recommendations for a new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and possibly Tennyson Middle School, plus renovation or replacement of South Waco Elementary School and Kendrick Elementary School.
"We want our schools to be places where children can learn and excel," she said.
Houston, a former juvenile prosecutor for the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, still works in juvenile law and is a member of the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition. She has a daughter who graduated from Waco High School in 2019 and a son in the eighth grade at Tennyson Middle School.
Guillory, 42, said more needs to be done to address the district's dropout and graduation rates. At the same time, low reading and writing scores among third graders indicate some students are falling behind at an early age, which, if unaddressed, will can lead to later problems of students dropping out or falling victims to violence. By improving literacy and math skills for elementary-level students, the district can help students build a stronger base for future graduation and employment.
"We need to fix these foundations through basic education," Guillory said.
He has two children now in college at Howard Payne University and Tarleton State University, along with a son at Waco High School and a daughter at Lake Air Montessori School.
In an email, Wright said she wants to push for educational curriculum with an emphasis on the basics that would position Waco ISD students for future success, along with increased accountability for performance.
"The smarter (students) become, the better off we are," she wrote. "The basic tenets of education should be our main focus: reading, writing, math, accurate history, vocational skills, arts, and science."
The mother of two preschool-age children, she also said she believes in parents' rights to teach religious and philosophical ideals, and that she is anti-abortion.
Wright, a mortgage lender with a Baylor University degree in real estate, said her financial background would be valuable in district budget processes. A lifelong Waco resident, she chairs the Historic Waco Foundation's development committee.
Hargrove is a special education teacher at Bell's Hill Elementary School and a certified public accountant. Efforts to reach her for comment through her campaign email, the contact number on the application and her school were unsuccessful.