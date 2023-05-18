Waco ISD school board candidate Peaches Henry chose not to request a recount in the May 6 election she lost by three votes to Angelo Ochoa, clearing the way for Ochoa to be sworn in for a second term.

“I’m grateful for Peaches running her campaign with such integrity,” Ochoa by phone Thursday. “Together, she and I showed people how important every single vote can be. I’m grateful to everyone who voted.”

In the race for the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees at-large Place 7 seat, Ochoa received 1,072 votes to Henry's 1,069. The three vote difference was well within the margin allowed in the Texas Election Code for a candidate to request a recount. In this case, the deadline for Henry, a McLennan Community College English professor, was 5 p.m. Thursday.

To request a recount, Henry would have had to file a document called a petition with the McLennan County Elections Administrator’s office and pay a deposit of about $2,000. State election laws require both the petition and deposit to be submitted by 5 p.m. on the second day after the canvassing of the election results.

The board of trustees validated the results of the May 6 election Tuesday.

The elections office did not receive a petition or deposit from Henry or a representative of her campaign, so no recount will be conducted.

Without a recount, Ochoa’s victory stands.

He was sworn in during a school board meeting Thursday night, along with newly elected District 5 Trustee Jim Patton and District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña, who was unopposed in the May 6 election in his bid for a second three-year term. Ochoa started in his at-large seat after winning a special election for an unexpired term in May last year. With his reelection, he is starting his first full three-year term.

Ochoa said Henry did a great job running her campaign and getting the vote out.

“It’s not hard to find examples of negative campaigns, but Peaches ran one that was really positive," Ochoa said.

Ochoa said he looks forward to the new schools being built. He said he hopes the Legislature would be thoughtful about the effects its laws have on school districts.

Henry did not return a Thursday phone call from the Tribune-Herald.