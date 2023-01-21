Tiny fossils at Waco mammoth site may help fill in bigger prehistoric picture

A 1-millimeter fish vertebra and a slightly longer, unidentified bone recently found at the Waco Mammoth National Monument will tell researchers more about the area’s ecosystem during the lives of the Columbian mammoths whose remains were found there.

The tiny fossils are the first finds to come out of the Turtle Bluff Project, a research effort that started last month with support from students at Baylor University, McLennan Community College and other schools. The project collected 1,000 gallons of soil for close examination under a microscope and so far has sifted through about 2 quarts, mammoth site paleontologist Lindsey Yann said.

She said she plans to bring in volunteers, but for now it is just Yann, sifting through handfuls for two or three hours at a time. Mostly what she is left with are tan chunks of limestone and small balls of hematite that tell her something about the conditions they formed under.

“We have potential other bone fragments. We’ve got potential plant material, enamel or tooth pieces, modern insects, modern plants,” Yann said while giving a demonstration at a microscope. “I’m keeping anything that is different.”

Dava Butler, a Baylor University graduate student who splits her time between classes, assisting Yann and researching fossils, said the tiny finds help fill in the big prehistoric picture.

“We all love these mammoths, but without micro fossils, they were like figures painted onto a blank canvas,” Butler said. “If you want a fuller picture of a prehistoric environment, you need fossils big and small.”

Yann said when she started at the mammoth site in 2020 she was told there were no microfossils, which she took to mean they had not yet been discovered. She said she suspects the fossils are around the same age as the mammoth remains, but that still remains to be seen.

“It’s not older than our mammoths, but could very easily be younger,” she said. “Hopefully, we can narrow that down.”

The sediment came from Turtle Bluff, one of the ravines that cuts its way across the property. Yann said focusing on Turtle Bluff was an obvious choice, because for years segments of the bluff have been sloughing off and falling to the bottom of the ravine.

“Every time it rains, fossils are washing out,” Yann said. “They get washed down, get into the main channel and we never see them again.”

In a previous effort, Butler found pieces of a turtle fossil at the bluff in 2015, the same year President Barack Obama made the mammoth site, home to the only known fossils from a nursery herd of Columbian mammoths, a national monument. No one dug into the fallen sediment seriously until the Turtle Bluff Project got underway last month.

Butler and Yann identified the animal as an alligator snapping turtle, which spends most of its life in bodies of water. Yann said the turtle’s size indicates it would have needed a large river to live in.

“We know that something was different,” Yann said.

She said a graduate student she is co-advising at Baylor plans to date fossils from the mammoth site through a process called optically stimulated luminescence dating, and the student's work may include dating recent finds from the bluff.

Examining the sediment for bone fragments is a lengthy process that starts with multiple washing and drying cycles, followed by sifting through a 600 micron screen. Then, a researcher examines spoonfuls of dirt under a microscope. Yann said the process is slow, but not difficult.

“Of course, it’s hard when we’re picking through this stuff to know whether it’s contaminated from modern sources, or whether they’re Pleistocene or Holocene plants,” Yann said.

She said the Bosque and Brazos rivers meet about a mile from the mammoth site, but studying the dirt beneath visitors’ feet makes it clear the convergence used to be closer to the mammoth fossils’ location.

“It would have been well vegetated, there would have been water, it would have been this perfect spot for all animals,” Yann said.

Yann said the rivers would have flooded frequently. She said the original investigation into the mammoths’ fate concluded they died in a flood, while another camp believes they died during a drought.

“Then I come in, and my job’s not to pick a camp,” Yann said. “My job is to keep doing the science and see what we can learn and see where that takes us."

Funding for the ongoing project came from a $66,000 National Park Foundation grant aimed at first generation college students. Yann recruited solely from MCC at first, but after only about eight joined, she opened the project up to Baylor University, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

A mix of geology, history and biology students, plus one creative arts student, joined. Unfortunately, rainy weather meant the sediment had to be dried for weeks before it could be washed and picked through.

During the downtime, Yann trained the crew how to clean and care for other fossils in the mammoth site enclosure.

“It takes a lot of dedication to clean a mammoth skeleton 1 square inch at a time with cotton swabs, but that's exactly what the crew did, and the fossils have never looked better,” Butler said.