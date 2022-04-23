Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.

Or it could be what a Charles Butt Foundation statewide poll of Texas teachers last spring found when a sizable majority of those who had contemplated leaving the field blamed feeling “overworked, undervalued and underpaid.”

Whatever the reasons, school districts are scrambling to fill vacancies, and have added hiring incentives and programs to boost the pool of prospective teachers.

Last summer, Waco Independent School District was working to fill teacher openings left from 235 resignations and 15 retirements through the previous school year. Still, by the start of the 2021-22 school year in August, the district was able to narrow its list of teaching vacancies to 10. Five months later, the vacancy list stood at 16 by the time students returned in January from their holiday break. The district now employs 1,007 teachers.

“We’re struggling to get more experienced candidates,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. “There’s more competition than I’ve ever seen before.”

Kincannon has launched several “grow your own” initiatives she hopes will build the pool of potential teachers for the district.

Waco ISD has struggled for years with teacher turnover and a growing inexperience in its teacher workforce. In the latest state-required Texas Academic Performance Report, the Waco district reported 52% of its teachers had five or fewer years of experience with first-year teachers fully 10% of all teachers. The percentage of first-year teachers is nearly double that of local districts Robinson and China Spring, the next two local districts to Waco when first-year percentages are ranked.

Before the pandemic, the district saw more than 40% of its teachers with five or fewer years of experience.

Teacher turnover, 18.4% last year, also had well exceeded 20% for years before the pandemic, higher than the state average of 16.8%.

Waco ISD is not alone in a search for teachers. This week Midway ISD trustees approved a $2.3 million salary increase for teachers and district staffers, hoping to make district salaries more competitive in the area. In Killeen, school administrators and trustees discussed salary increases and incentives in light of a projected shortfall of more than 200 teachers, and the Texas Tribune reported in February that the state’s largest public school district, Houston ISD, had more than 700 teacher vacancies last summer.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Texas Education Agency to create a task force addressing the statewide teacher shortage, propose policy changes and expand the teacher certification process. The 28-member task force, when announced, had only two teachers. The agency has since expanded it to 52 members, many of whom are teachers, but with meetings only every other month, any recommendations will take time, much less any implementation of those recommendations.

“There is no silver bullet,” Waco ISD District 2 Trustee Stephanie Korteweg said.

Korteweg was a Waco ISD teacher for 12 years before stepping away in recent years.

The problems leading teachers to leave Waco schools for other districts or quit the field entirely are familiar to Pam Fischer, a veteran Provident Heights Elementary School physical education teacher and president of the Waco chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association.

While pay continues as an ongoing concern for her members, complaints over mushrooming duties and an expanding day to do it all have increased over the last four or five years, Fischer said.

“When you’re having to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. just to get everything done, it’s hard to have a family life. It’s hard to have a personal life,” Fischer said. “Lesson plans are getting longer and they’re not taking anything away from teachers. … If they give us something more to do, they need to take something away.”

A Charles Butt Foundation poll of 919 Texas teachers last year found that of those who had considered leaving teaching, 79% cited an excessive workload and long hours and 75% blamed an administrative workload. The leading reason at 87% was work-related stress.

Low pay ranked high in a survey of 65,000 Texas American Federation of Teachers last November, in a study conducted by the state teachers union and the left-leaning Every Texan, formerly the Center for Public Policy Priorities. Released earlier this month, its study, “The Lost Decade,” found that despite salary increases over the last 11 years, teacher salaries had not kept up with the cost of living. Despite an influx of $11.6 billion in state funding in 2019 due to an overhaul of school financing, the increase did more to reduce corporation taxes than improve school employee pay, the study contended.

‘Doubled my workload’

Former Waco ISD elementary school teacher Susan Duty said an increased workload that accompanied a return to all in-person classes this fall proved the last straw. Duty had taught reading at Cesar Chavez Middle School from 2014 to 2020 before leaving to pursue writing as a career. Volunteering to help on campus during her time away from teaching persuaded her to go back into teaching, and as school began in August, she was ready to start as a fourth grade reading and social studies teacher.

Within weeks, due to student and staff shifts caused by COVID-19 absences, her duties expanded.

“It changed to third and fourth grade and doubled my workload,” she said. “This was an extraordinary rug-pull and it got worse from there. … We all started to drown.”

Increasing stress eventually impacted her health to the point that she felt she had to leave by midyear.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to be a teacher. I felt like I cannot be one any more. That’s the nature of the beast,” she said.

Duty shared her experience with Waco ISD trustees at their December meeting, and video of her remarks was widely reposted on social media.

She said she is not sure she would return to teaching again.

“The system would be the same and I probably would be ground to a pulp again,” she said.

Duty was one of 33 Waco ISD teachers who resigned before the end of the contracted school year, a move that could lead to suspension of teacher certification for a year or more. The Texas Tribune recently reported 471 teachers had left their schools in midyear despite a possible penalty to their teaching careers.

Several Waco teachers interviewed for this story declined to be identified out of concern over retaliation or possible impact on future jobs. The district has no policy banning employees from talking with the media but asks them to route inquiries through the communications department, Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said.

Parents in the classroom

ShaLynna Mosely, a Midway ISD kindergarten teacher who took an early retirement after last spring, said she felt free enough to comment on why she left teaching, and that her experience during campus closures and the return to in-person classes mirrored that of other teachers who felt they could not be identified to comment.

Mosely had taught elementary school for 28 years, 23 at Woodway Elementary, and has a master’s degree in education, but that did not seem to carry much weight with central district administrators or her students’ parents. Teaching kindergarteners online not only required extra work to adapt and create required lesson plans, but introduced parents into her online classroom with ideas of their own on how things should be run.

“Parents were brutal. They didn’t want (their children) pushed or challenged. They only wanted positives,” she said. “I was contradicted and confronted by parents online and in front of the kids.”

Superiors and administrators she felt should have supported her were unwilling to oppose parents, she said.

A return to in-person classes presented another problem: kindergarteners with no experience of being in a classroom or sharing with others.

“Kids were throwing furniture, kids cursing, and good kids get overlooked,” she said.

Mosely put in for retirement in spring 2021. She has a Realtor’s license and shifted from teaching to real estate.

“Do I miss it? Not a bit. I miss my friends and I miss being around kids,” she said.

Korteweg, the Waco ISD trustee, said what she is hearing from teachers these days often relates to the pressures of meeting state and district demands and the related paperwork.

“There’s a lot of stress. I’ve talked with teachers who were up to 10 or 11 o’clock every night or who kept working after dinner,” she said. “Things like inputting grades twice — that makes no sense.”

She is well aware of the extra things many teachers do to meet students’ needs that are not part of their official duties. She remembers having small boxes of dry cereal on hand for those who had no home breakfast and making visits that showed the challenging home environment of others.

What helped her get through the tough times was the support of fellow teachers and the joy of seeing students learning and achieving goals. While school trustees find state and federal requirements limit what they can do to reduce teachers’ paperwork, the board can provide the occasional “soft touch” to support teachers, such as converting unused snow days to pay or providing a comp day that teachers can use as they wish, she said.

Developing teachers

Waco ISD Superintendent Kincannon said she hopes to further shrink the district’s teacher shortage through pay incentives, hiring bonuses and training programs that put both district paraprofessionals and middle school students on tracks that lead them to becoming teachers.

“(The teacher shortage) was front and center when I arrived and the turnover rate was at 26%,” Kincannon said.

The superintendent and her staff started the ball rolling to create a Future Educators Academy that would put students interested in teaching as a career into a curriculum track leading to a college degree and certification.

With planning coordination from McLennan Community College, the academy is set to begin, with 50 eighth graders enrolled and another 10 expected to join next fall. By the time they graduate from high school, participants will be on their way to an associate’s degree from MCC and a path to another two years through Tarleton State University or Texas Tech University and teacher certification.

To address the issue of beginning and inexperienced teachers in the district, Waco ISD and MCC have worked on an Opportunity Culture program at five schools to develop teacher leadership. Under the program, an experienced teacher will lead a team that includes one or more student teachers and paraprofessionals, with an eye on strengthening skills and practices that lead to improving student performance. The lead teacher, called a multi-classroom teacher, can earn a stipend of $13,000 or more.

Kincannon said teachers with little classroom experience is a major problem for the district. “This is one of our No. 1 problems. You have to practice to get better and it takes four or five years to hit your stride. We have too many new teachers and it really worries me.”

The district also is stepping up financial incentives, both to keep teachers in the district and attract new ones.

Administrators, with board approval, have earmarked $8.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for retention bonuses of $10,000, distributed in three payments beginning in December 2023, and $5,000 for new teachers hired by August 2022. Waco ISD starts new teachers at an annual salary of $50,250 with additional stipends ranging from $5,000 to $8,000 for bilingual elementary teachers and secondary math and science teachers.

The state-approved Teacher Incentive Allotment allows the district to designate recognized, exemplary and master teachers and add up to $31,000 to their salaries.

Kincannon said she will also ask the board for more salary bumps during its meeting Thursday.

As for measures beyond salary increases, Kincannon and her staff are listening to teacher suggestions.

“Teachers are worried about the things that teachers constantly are worried about, such as classroom behavior and overtesting,” she said. “We’re trying to unpack that.”

Classroom experience

At Baylor University’s Department of Education, demand is outstripping supply, said Suzanne Nesmith, the department’s associate dean for undergraduate education. About 100 students graduate annually with bachelor’s degrees and teaching certificates, almost all of whom are finding jobs.

“Most are still going into public schools. Some choose to stay in the Waco area while others choose to go back home,” Nesmith said.

She said Baylor’s professional development school collaborations with Waco ISD and Midway ISD give Baylor teaching students more classroom experience than the standard semester of student teaching at most universities.

“It’s like they’ve already experienced their first year,” she said.

The department also has created a graduate degree designed to cap an undergraduate degree in another discipline with a master’s degree in education.

Nesmith said pandemic pressures exacerbated ongoing problems in public education, from teacher shortages in urban and rural school districts to increasing teacher workloads without an increase in pay. Solving the question of teacher supply is more than putting bodies in classrooms, she said.

“You have to be called to teach. If you see it as a job, it’s not going to be for you,” Nesmith said.

Alternative certification

For people who did not get a education degree or teaching certificate in college, alternative teaching certification programs can provide a ticket to becoming a teacher.

MCC’s Alternative Teacher Certification program takes people with bachelor’s degrees and adds instruction in pedagogy plus classroom experience to create a state-certified classroom teacher. Those starting the program in June can be in a classroom by August with MCC supervision for that first year of teaching, program director Laura Conrad said.

The MCC program has some 40 participants working as first-year teachers in local school districts, split roughly between elementary and secondary schools. Support of new teachers is crucial, and MCC instructors keep a close eye on their teachers-in-training to provide assistance where needed.

“The first year of teaching is a challenging year. … It’s Important to support that first year,” Conrad said.

Enrollment in the MCC program has declined slightly in recent years. Conrad said some districts, including Waco ISD and Midway ISD, are trying out new approaches to build the pool of prospective teachers with a program aimed at helping their paraprofessionals and teacher’s aides become certified teachers. About 150 people are enrolled in that program, and roughly a third are teaching in the classroom, she said.

She said she hopes the programs can meet the districts’ needs.

“As long as we have schools and kids in our communities who need education, we need teachers,” Conrad said. “We need to stop chewing through so many professionals.”

Kincannon said time and attention are crucial to the issue of teacher shortages as districts work their way out of pandemic disruptions.

“I’m hopeful we can come back in the fall and get closer to normalcy. We need to stay focused on the work we’ve initiated,” Kincannon said. “I’ve been 32 years in public education and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s been the most disruptive, stressful time I can remember. But we will get through it.”

