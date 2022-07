Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 3)

The Tribune-Herald presents the third and final installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.

The first two groups of valedictorians and salutatorians were presented on June 19 and June 26.

Premier and Valley Mills high schools did not provide information or photographs of their top graduates.

RIESEL HIGH

Valedictorian • Marshall Eggerman

Parents: Jonathan and Sara Eggerman

Plans: Attend MCC Honors Program and then transfer to Texas A&M University to major in civil engineering.

Achievements: Cross country (team MVP 2021-22, state qualifier, Academic All-State); National Honor Society officer.

Salutatorian • Austin Searcy

Parents: Steve and Christy Searcy

Plans: Attend MCC and major in business administration.

Achievements: Academic All-State in football, basketball and baseball; baseball MVP (junior, senior); football defensive MVP (senior); basketball defensive MVP (senior).

ROBINSON HIGH

Valedictorian • Omari Tucker

Parents: DeMarcus and Jasmine Caufield, and Aletha Tucker

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in liberal arts.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; National African American Recognition Program Scholar; UIL computer applications (1st district); band.

Salutatorian • Amaya Johnson

Parents: Edwin and Elizabeth Johnson

Plans: Attend Texas State University and major in education.

Achievements: UIL Scholar Award; student council; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; HOSA-Future Health Professionals; National Honor Society.

UNIVERSITY HIGH

Valedictorian • Esau Perez

Parents: Adan and Camelia Perez

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in civil engineering.

Achievements: National Hispanic Scholar; Academic Achiever; band; Upward Bound; UHS Engineering Academy ambassador; A&M Century Scholarship.

Salutatorian • Elizabeth Sanchez

Parents: Joann Ortiz and the late David Sanchez Jr.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biology.

Achievements: AP Scholar; Academic Achiever; Dell Scholar; student council; JROTC; earned more than 30 college hours.

WACO HIGH

Valedictorian • Elisha Sriram

Parents: Ravi and Diana Sriram

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in business honors.

Achievements: AP Scholar; Academic Achiever; mock trial (outstanding advocate, 2021 and 2022); HOT Fair & Rodeo committee; city of Waco Youth Council.

Salutatorian • Lily Coffman

Parents: Eric and Elesha Coffman

Plans: Attend Brown University and double major in history and math.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; AP Scholar with distinction; National Honor Society president; mock trial; tennis; classical piano.

WEST HIGH

Valedictorian • Kirk Zuehlke

Parents: Kevin and Kera Zuehlke

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in engineering.

Achievements: National Honor Society president; Academic All-State basketball and cross country; TABC All-Region basketball; Super Centex basketball first team.

Salutatorian • Jacob Divin

Parents: Jeff and Carrie Divin

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in engineering.

Achievements: Technology Student Association state qualifier (4 years); UIL academics regional qualifier (2 years); Best of West community award; Junior Historians VP; NHS VP.

LIVE OAK CLASSICAL

Valedictorian • Sheryl Loden

Parents: Dr. Michael and Sharon Loden

Plans: Attend University of Virginia and major in mechanical engineering.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; National Honor Society president; House of Lewis prefect; basketball (co-captain, district off. MVP); mock trial (defense lawyer).

METHODIST HOME

Valedictorian • Francisco “Daniel” Zapata

Parent: Brisa Villareal

Plans: Live in El Paso and seek employment there.

Achievements: Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (GWAMA); Bulldog Pride Award; football (captain, all-district, all-state recognition).

VANGUARD COLLEGE PREPARATORY

Academic Excellence • Avery Haynes

Parents: David and Katherine Haynes

Plans: Attend Vanderbilt University and major in chemistry.

Achievements: National Merit Finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; Iota Sigma Pi Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry Award; tennis (captain); Bifrost editor (10th-12th); National Charity League.

The preceding three schools recognize one top graduate.