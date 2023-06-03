The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.
More valedictorians and salutatorians will be presented the next two Sundays.
AXTELL HIGH
Valedictorian • Karis Dieterich
Parents: Stacey Dieterich and Brandon Dieterich
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in biochemistry, becoming a trauma surgeon.
Achievements: College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar; academic all-state track, cross country (Elite team); Wendy's High School Heisman award; Smoaky's Academic All-Stars; KWTX-TV Classroom Champion.
People are also reading…
Salutatorian • Rachel Ahnawake Williams
Parents: Ben and Patricia Williams
Plans: Attend University of Texas and study government.
Achievements: College Board National Indigenous Scholar, Rural and Small Town Scholar; Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship Award finalist.
BISHOP LOUIS REICHER CATHOLIC
Valedictorian • Paige Badinger
Parents: Brett and Erica Badinger
Plans: Attend Baylor University for Science Research Fellows program, focusing on chemistry, with a minor in dance.
Achievements: Jazzcats Dance Team (1st lieutenant, 1st team all-state, state champion); National Honor Society and student council president; TAPPS state science (2nd place); All That Jazz dance studio (Elite Gold, High Gold and Gold awards).
Salutatorian • Alicia Moes
Parents: Amy Moes and TJ Moes
Plans: Attend MCC for associate's degree, then transfer to Texas Tech.
Achievements: Vice president of National Honor Society, student council and junior class; Spanish National Honor Society secretary; 2022 art award.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY ISD
Valedictorian • Hannah Rebekah Moffett
Parents: Hollie Ellis Moffett and Brad Moffett
Plans: Attend UMHB and major in graphic design, minor in marketing.
Achievements: Golden Legacy dance team (captain, officers 3rd place at ADTS nationals); yearbook editor; National Honor Society VP; UIL academic state qualifier.
Salutatorian • Larryn Rooks
Parents: Larry Rooks and Janie Mauney-Rooks
Plans: Attend Garden City CC to play softball and major in pre-nursing.
Achievements: FFA Area VIII officer; National Honor Society president; academic all-state volleyball, softball, basketball; CX debate top speaker for district champion team; TXTA Mike Craddock Memorial Scholarship - Top Freshman Recipient.
CHINA SPRING ISD
Valedictorian • Ezekiel Borland
Parents: Chris and Jill Borland
Plans: Attend Texas A&M to study aerospace engineering.
Achievements: Choir (state soloist, 4 years); band (state percussion ensemble, 4 years; member of 3 state finalists at state marching contest); bi-district theater honorable mention all-star; National Honor Society; UIL short film composition.
Salutatorian • Claire McMahon
Parents: Jeanette and Sean McMahon
Plans: Attend Oklahoma State for Honors College program, major in professional sales.
Achievements: FCCLA state qualifier (2 years); trainer for 2 state champion football teams; volunteer as dance teacher; active in church youth group, Young Life; works two jobs.
CONNALLY ISD
Valedictorian • Te'Asmine Carey
Parent: Cyndi Wade
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in English, then teach English at a university after master's and doctorate degrees.
Achievements: Graduated with associate’s degree; Blue Angels dance team captain; band drum major and drum section captain; National Honor Society, Spanish club and student council president; Chick-fil-a Remarkable Future Scholarship; Good Samaritan Award for saving teacher's life.
Salutatorian • Caelin (Cage) Baesler-Ridge
Parents: Dawn Baesler-Ridge and Christopher Baesler-Ridge
Plans: Attend MCC then 4-year school to study acting/musical theater, aspiring to Broadway.
Achievements: McLennan Scholarship; UIL One-Act Play all-star cast (2 years); TMEA all-region choir; clarinet section leader in band (2 years); spelling champion in small-school division at Grandview UIL meet; district UIL academic meet (spelling, 4th place; poetry interpretation, 6th place); National Honor Society; SkillsUSA vice president; active in Waco Children's Theatre.
CRAWFORD ISD
Valedictorian • Trey Everett Watson
Parents: Dr. Everett and Lisa Watson
Plans: Attend Texas A&M to study at Mays Business School.
Achievements: College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar; academic all-state football; National Beta Club; class officer; football team manager.
Salutatorian • Addison Goldenberg
Parents: Adam and Kristy Goldenberg
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in business, pursuing a career in real estate.
Achievements: State champion softball and volleyball teams; Beta Club officer; class officer; PALs; FFA, with several scholarships including San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, McLennan County Youth Activities Association, Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative and McLennan County Farm Bureau.
EAGLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Valedictorian • Ainsley Mattei
Parents: Andrew and Carrie Lynn Mattei
Plans: Attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Achievements: National Honor Society secretary; 1st place at TAPPS state art contest; several VASE gold medals; Blake and Shanna Mattson Scholarship & Finance Award; Eagle Spirit Leadership Award.
Salutatorian • Josiah Reynolds
Parents: Jeremy and Shannon Reynolds
Plans: Attend Texas A&M at Galveston and major in marine biology.
Achievements: National Honor Society treasurer; TAPPS state swim meet qualifier (3 years); Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence; academic all-state (swimming, basketball); basketball (second team all-district); Eagle Heart Award; Eagle Spirit Leadership Award; Blake and Shanna Mattson Scholarship & Finance Award; National Society of High School Scholars.
GHOLSON ISD
Valedictorian • Paola Reynaga
Parents: Yolanda Reynaga and Mario Reynaga
Plans: Attend MCC and pursue a career in nursing.
Achievements: Student council president; National Honor Society; Charles & Louis Hajek Scholarship; West Masonic Lodge Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Kaden Benfer
Parents: Christie McKinney and Nathan Benfer
Plans: Attend TSTC to study welding.
Achievements: FFA vice president; started Gholson golf team; played football, baseball (2nd team all-district for both) and basketball.
HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION
Valedictorian • Neha H. Lalani
Parents: Hussain and Zohra Lalani
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in biology, becoming a surgeon.
Achievements: President of NHS, Student Leadership Society, Health Occupation Students of America and College Readiness Leadership Program; 1st place in science fair.
Salutatorian • Valeria Guerrero
Parents: Marco Guerrero & Veronica Bolanos
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in biology, becoming a pediatric surgeon.
Achievements: Graduated with associate of arts degree; National Honor Society vice president; captain of volleyball and soccer teams.