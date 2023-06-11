The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.

The first group was presented last Sunday, and the final group will be presented next Sunday. Email neighborplus@wacotrib.com to ensure your school is included.

BOSQUEVILLE HIGH

Valedictorian • Sadie Bawduniak

Parents: John and Lindsay Bawduniak

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and study construction science.

Achievements: National Honor Society; PALs; Waco Symphony Orchestra Belles and Brass; training for pilot’s license; Renew Church youth group.

Salutatorian • Allison Schneider

Parents: Trey and Cathy Schneider

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in psychology.

Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship finalist; participated in PALs, FCA, FCCLA and National Honor Society.

LA VEGA HIGH

Valedictorian • Victoria Ledesma-Amaro

Parents: Maria Amaro and Raul Montelongo

Plans: Attend Texas State and major in speech pathology/communication disorders.

Achievements: Graduated from MCC with highest honors; National Honor Society; AVID; band (4 years, leadership roles, state competition); class president and student government.

Salutatorian • Alejandra Gonzalez

Parents: Cynthia and Ivan Gonzalez

Plans: Attend MCC, then transfer to Temple College diagnostic medical sonography (ultrasound) program.

Achievements: Earned Certified Nursing Assistant credential; graduated from MCC with high honors; National Honor Society; AVID; soccer (academic all-state, 1st team all-district).

LORENA HIGH

Valedictorian • Kassidy Robinson

Parents: Hon. Shad Robinson and Brooke Robinson

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in nutrition on pre-med track, with minor in ASL.

Achievements: College Board National Merit Commended Scholar; National Honor Society officer, PALs; UIL Scholar award; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship; kids’ ministry volunteer; math tutor; Baylor full tuition scholarship.

Salutatorian • Marissa Zechmann

Parents: Robyn and Bernd Zechmann

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in environmental studies.

Achievements: U.S. President's Award for Academic Excellence; Lorena Legacy Drill Team captain; UIL Scholar award; band (saxophone section leader); National Honor Society; BU Distinction Award; Joy's School of Dance.

MART HIGH

Valedictorian • Wesley Carroll

Parents: Lisa Carroll and Rusty Carroll

Plans: Attend Texas A&M to study medicine and biology.

Achievements: National Honor Society vice president; UIL regional finalist in accounting (3 years); 1st team all-state (football and baseball); academic all-state football; Loris Winter's Memorial Scholarship; Texas A&M Regents’ Scholarship.

Salutatorian • Caiden Arnett

Parents: Ashley Arnett and Chris Arnett

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State, major in criminal justice, becoming become a lawyer. Also wants to start own business.

Achievements: THSCA academic all-state football team (Super Elite); academic blanket; NHS; UIL academics; band; 1st team all-district football; participated in basketball, baseball, powerlifting, track and field.

McGREGOR HIGH

Valedictorian • Kaylee George

Parents: Keith and Kimberlee George

Plans: Attend Tarleton State for Presidential Honors Program and major in biomedical science (pre-med), attend medical school.

Achievements: International Science and Engineering Fair qualifier in behavior and social sciences; Bryce C. Brown Most Promising Young Scientist Award; state science fair (4 years); state Solo & Ensemble (3 years); 4-H president, art and photography grand champion; assistant drum major for band; team tennis (2nd place at regional); sports medicine trainer; National Honor Society.

Salutatorian • Cori Taylor

Parents: Chris Taylor and Sohyun Taylor

Plans: Attend Baylor University and study electrical and computer engineering.

Achievements: UIL state qualifier in number sense; state Solo & Ensemble; head drum major; cross country team captain; student council; National Honor Society.

MIDWAY HIGH

Valedictorian • Thomas Warkentine

Parents: Brian and Angie Warkentine

Plans: Attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study chemical engineering.

Achievements: College Board National Merit Finalist, National Hispanic Scholar; Congressional Award (silver medal); NASA High School Aerospace Scholar and SEES internship; National Spanish Exam (silver medal); AP Scholar with Distinction; Hewitt Public Library volunteer of the year; UIL science and literary criticism; worked at Kumon of Waco (4 years).

Salutatorian • Hunter Shi

Parents: Holly and Hugo Shi

Plans: Attend Vanderbilt University and study biomedical engineering.

Achievements: College Board National Merit Finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; founded MHS Foodies club and MHS Diversity Council; violinist (TMEA All-Region, WSYO, Suzuki Academy); UIL science; Spirit of Midway Award; volunteers at Caritas, libraries.

MOODY HIGH

Valedictorian • Tara Pruett

Parents: Josh and Tisha Pruett

Plans: Attend Temple College and become dental hygienist.

Achievements: Student council president; National Honor Society; FCCLA VP; volleyball (all-district defensive MVP, FCA Victory Bowl); Blessings Club food pantry volunteer.

Salutatorian • Katelynn Hale

Parents: Nathan and Lynsie Hale

Plans: Attend UMHB and study nursing, run cross country.

Achievements: Earned associate's degree; MCC Presidential Scholarship; state cross country, powerlifting; volleyball and softball (1st team all-district, academic all-district).

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Valedictorian • Kaitlyn Tate

Parents: Brandon and Michelle Tate

Plans: Attend MCC, then transfer to Texas Tech, studying music or theater with minor in piano.

Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; participated in basketball, volleyball, softball and cheer.

Salutatorian • Iker Pelaez

Parents: Ulises and Lina Pelaez

Plans: Attend MCC and get business degree, possibly minoring in art.

Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; TCAF state art contest (2nd, 3rd finishes); played football and baseball.

RAPOPORT ACADEMY MEYER HIGH

Valedictorian • Sierra Veracruz

Parents: Angelica Veracruz and Steve Veracruz

Plans: Attend University of North Texas and major in entrepreneurial and enterprise management.

Achievements: Received associate's degree from McLennan Community College; Rapoport Core Value Award; National Honor Society.

Salutatorian • Haven Rounke

Parents: Jason Rounke and Katie Rounke

Plans: Attend Baylor University to study theater technology.

Achievements: 4 VASE medals; winner at Art on Elm; Phi Theta Kappa honor society; Baylor annual merit-based scholarship.