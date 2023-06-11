The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.
The first group was presented last Sunday, and the final group will be presented next Sunday. Email neighborplus@wacotrib.com to ensure your school is included.
BOSQUEVILLE HIGH
Valedictorian • Sadie Bawduniak
Parents: John and Lindsay Bawduniak
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and study construction science.
Achievements: National Honor Society; PALs; Waco Symphony Orchestra Belles and Brass; training for pilot’s license; Renew Church youth group.
People are also reading…
Salutatorian • Allison Schneider
Parents: Trey and Cathy Schneider
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in psychology.
Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizenship finalist; participated in PALs, FCA, FCCLA and National Honor Society.
LA VEGA HIGH
Valedictorian • Victoria Ledesma-Amaro
Parents: Maria Amaro and Raul Montelongo
Plans: Attend Texas State and major in speech pathology/communication disorders.
Achievements: Graduated from MCC with highest honors; National Honor Society; AVID; band (4 years, leadership roles, state competition); class president and student government.
Salutatorian • Alejandra Gonzalez
Parents: Cynthia and Ivan Gonzalez
Plans: Attend MCC, then transfer to Temple College diagnostic medical sonography (ultrasound) program.
Achievements: Earned Certified Nursing Assistant credential; graduated from MCC with high honors; National Honor Society; AVID; soccer (academic all-state, 1st team all-district).
LORENA HIGH
Valedictorian • Kassidy Robinson
Parents: Hon. Shad Robinson and Brooke Robinson
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in nutrition on pre-med track, with minor in ASL.
Achievements: College Board National Merit Commended Scholar; National Honor Society officer, PALs; UIL Scholar award; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship; kids’ ministry volunteer; math tutor; Baylor full tuition scholarship.
Salutatorian • Marissa Zechmann
Parents: Robyn and Bernd Zechmann
Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in environmental studies.
Achievements: U.S. President's Award for Academic Excellence; Lorena Legacy Drill Team captain; UIL Scholar award; band (saxophone section leader); National Honor Society; BU Distinction Award; Joy's School of Dance.
MART HIGH
Valedictorian • Wesley Carroll
Parents: Lisa Carroll and Rusty Carroll
Plans: Attend Texas A&M to study medicine and biology.
Achievements: National Honor Society vice president; UIL regional finalist in accounting (3 years); 1st team all-state (football and baseball); academic all-state football; Loris Winter's Memorial Scholarship; Texas A&M Regents’ Scholarship.
Salutatorian • Caiden Arnett
Parents: Ashley Arnett and Chris Arnett
Plans: Attend Sam Houston State, major in criminal justice, becoming become a lawyer. Also wants to start own business.
Achievements: THSCA academic all-state football team (Super Elite); academic blanket; NHS; UIL academics; band; 1st team all-district football; participated in basketball, baseball, powerlifting, track and field.
McGREGOR HIGH
Valedictorian • Kaylee George
Parents: Keith and Kimberlee George
Plans: Attend Tarleton State for Presidential Honors Program and major in biomedical science (pre-med), attend medical school.
Achievements: International Science and Engineering Fair qualifier in behavior and social sciences; Bryce C. Brown Most Promising Young Scientist Award; state science fair (4 years); state Solo & Ensemble (3 years); 4-H president, art and photography grand champion; assistant drum major for band; team tennis (2nd place at regional); sports medicine trainer; National Honor Society.
Salutatorian • Cori Taylor
Parents: Chris Taylor and Sohyun Taylor
Plans: Attend Baylor University and study electrical and computer engineering.
Achievements: UIL state qualifier in number sense; state Solo & Ensemble; head drum major; cross country team captain; student council; National Honor Society.
MIDWAY HIGH
Valedictorian • Thomas Warkentine
Parents: Brian and Angie Warkentine
Plans: Attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study chemical engineering.
Achievements: College Board National Merit Finalist, National Hispanic Scholar; Congressional Award (silver medal); NASA High School Aerospace Scholar and SEES internship; National Spanish Exam (silver medal); AP Scholar with Distinction; Hewitt Public Library volunteer of the year; UIL science and literary criticism; worked at Kumon of Waco (4 years).
Salutatorian • Hunter Shi
Parents: Holly and Hugo Shi
Plans: Attend Vanderbilt University and study biomedical engineering.
Achievements: College Board National Merit Finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; founded MHS Foodies club and MHS Diversity Council; violinist (TMEA All-Region, WSYO, Suzuki Academy); UIL science; Spirit of Midway Award; volunteers at Caritas, libraries.
MOODY HIGH
Valedictorian • Tara Pruett
Parents: Josh and Tisha Pruett
Plans: Attend Temple College and become dental hygienist.
Achievements: Student council president; National Honor Society; FCCLA VP; volleyball (all-district defensive MVP, FCA Victory Bowl); Blessings Club food pantry volunteer.
Salutatorian • Katelynn Hale
Parents: Nathan and Lynsie Hale
Plans: Attend UMHB and study nursing, run cross country.
Achievements: Earned associate's degree; MCC Presidential Scholarship; state cross country, powerlifting; volleyball and softball (1st team all-district, academic all-district).
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Valedictorian • Kaitlyn Tate
Parents: Brandon and Michelle Tate
Plans: Attend MCC, then transfer to Texas Tech, studying music or theater with minor in piano.
Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; participated in basketball, volleyball, softball and cheer.
Salutatorian • Iker Pelaez
Parents: Ulises and Lina Pelaez
Plans: Attend MCC and get business degree, possibly minoring in art.
Achievements: Two-year scholarship to McLennan Community College; TCAF state art contest (2nd, 3rd finishes); played football and baseball.
RAPOPORT ACADEMY MEYER HIGH
Valedictorian • Sierra Veracruz
Parents: Angelica Veracruz and Steve Veracruz
Plans: Attend University of North Texas and major in entrepreneurial and enterprise management.
Achievements: Received associate's degree from McLennan Community College; Rapoport Core Value Award; National Honor Society.
Salutatorian • Haven Rounke
Parents: Jason Rounke and Katie Rounke
Plans: Attend Baylor University to study theater technology.
Achievements: 4 VASE medals; winner at Art on Elm; Phi Theta Kappa honor society; Baylor annual merit-based scholarship.