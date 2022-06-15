Transformation Waco announces new principals for Carver, Hines

Two more Waco public schools will see leadership changes next school year with Transformation Waco announcing new principals at G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School and J.H. Hines Elementary.

Assuming principal duties at Carver Indian Spring is Reggie Lewis, who comes to the position after four years at Waco High School as assistant, then associate principal.

Cynthia Wise, the former CEO of Longview's six-school East Texas Advanced Academies, will become principal at Hines.

Transformation Waco operates five Waco Independent School District schools — Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle School, J.H. Hines Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary and Brook Avenue Elementary — in a state-approved district-within-a-district created to improve schools with low academic performance. Waco ISD has announced new principals this summer for seven other schools.

For Lewis, the new job is a return to the building from which he graduated as a Jefferson-Moore High School student. The Carver Indian Spring Middle School building was formerly Jefferson-Moore High School before the high school consolidated with Richfield High School and Waco High School in 1986.

The campus serves Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School students after a fire heavily damaged the Carver building in July 2021. The merged schools will become a single G.W. Carver Middle School when its new building opens for students in fall 2023.

Lewis started his 19 years in education as a teacher in the Dallas Independent School District after graduating from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor's degree in criminology and corrections. He worked as assistant principal and principal for middle and high schools in DeSoto ISD before coming to Waco High in 2018.

Wise began a three-decade career in education as a high school history teacher, then moved into administration as assistant principal and principal for schools in the DeSoto and Longview ISDs. She became CEO of Longview's East Texas Advanced Academies in 2019, but resigned that position in February.

The nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies works in the Longview district in a similar way that Transformation Waco and its five schools do in Waco ISD.

Wise holds graduate degrees in education administration leadership, educational administration and public administration from Walden University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Ohio State University. She also is the author of the Culture Conscious Campuses model, approved by the Texas Education Agency, that looks at using four aspects of school culture to improve student learning.

In a press release announcing the hires, Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said Wise had turned around student achievement at three schools and will bring her Culture Conscious Campuses approach to Hines and help expand it to other Transformation Waco schools.

