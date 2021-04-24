Transformation Waco students get option for doctor's visits from school nurse's office

The school nurses have been trained and given a list of what providers would be able to address over the Zoom video call from headaches and stomach aches to pink eye and minor wounds, said Matthew Polk, chief operating officer at Waco Family Medicine.

In addition to getting students medical attention with minimal disruption to schoolwork, the program was created with parents’ time in mind, Carpenter said.

“It really helps create an opportunity for everybody to get what they need with the least disruption to their day,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carpenter said parents are able to either come to the school nurse’s office to join the visit or simply participate from their own video feed, potentially from their jobs.

“One of the great things about telehealth services is that if a student needs a prescription, the provider can send that over to the pharmacy and then the parent can pick it up after work so that the student never has to leave school and the parent doesn’t have to leave work,” Carpenter said.

Lindsey Helton is not only the principal at Alta Vista Elementary School but she is also one of the parents who has benefited from the program. Her son, who attends Alta Vista, went to the nurse for a possible case of pink eye.