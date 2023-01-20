Transformation Waco wins $2.5 million federal grant

Transformation Waco will expand several of its on-campus community services collaborations and launch new ones after receiving a $2.5 million Department of Education grant.

The federal Full-Service Community Schools Program grant will support Transformation Waco's Community Alliance project that works with six Waco-area community organizations to provide health, social services and employment support to students.

Transformation Waco is a five-school charter district within Waco Independent School District, created by Waco ISD and community nonprofit Prosper Waco to help turn around schools with low academic performance. The special charter system includes Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and J.H. Hines elementary schools and G.W. Carver Indian Spring Middle School United.

Transformation Waco is one of two Texas organizations among 42 Full-Service Community Schools grant recipients announced this week, and it is the largest grant received by the Waco nonprofit, although Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said larger grants have come through Waco ISD.

The award comes as the district-within-a-district continues to recover from student academic losses during the pandemic and will provide funding to build on its successes.

Transformation Waco's efforts in providing wraparound health and social services for its students in addition to academic instruction meshed well with the objectives of the Full-Service Community Schools Program.

"We knew we were a good fit and we were hopeful, but it was a competitive grant," McDurham said. "This grant provided perfect timing to spread our wings. It helps solidify what we're doing."

Transformation Waco partners with community organizations including Waco Family Medicine, Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas, the Waco Police Department, Inspiración, Grassroots Community Development and Prosper Waco.

The grant will broaden existing programs to more campuses and create new ones to meet student needs:

Expansion of early childhood programming offered through Inspiración for at-risk Hispanic students at Alta Vista Elementary School from four days a week to five days a week, with an additional group that will allow 12 to 16 more students and families

Start of a School Readiness Initiative, modeled along the lines of the Inspiración program, this fall at the Estella Maxey Place apartments where twelve families with preschool children will receive early childhood education and training. The Waco Housing Authority will provide an apartment for the program's use

Pilot service-learning projects at an elementary school and a middle school, with expansion the next year to all Transformation schools. Students will tackle a community problem through community involvement, learning problem-solving skills in the process

Expansion of Grassroots Community Development's parent focus and support groups from two elementary schools to three

More student counseling and health consultations through Waco Family Medicine's telehealth program

Support for Community Youth Development's juvenile delinquency prevention programs at the middle schools and an elementary school

Skills training and job placement offered to Transformation Waco families through Prosper Waco's UpSkill employment training course

Start of a Police Athletic/Activities League pilot program, supported by the Waco Police Department, with J.H. Hines Elementary School fifth graders in its first year, then expanding to G.W. Carver Middle School in its second. The athletic activities program is aimed at preventing juvenile crime and violence by providing support, recreation and leadership

A second Vision Fest day to provide eye screenings, glasses and any needed referrals for students. The two Vision Fest days will cover some 300 students. Vision Fest supplements the work of the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Vision Center that offers free eye exams and glasses to all Waco ISD students 6 and older.

The Full-Service Community Schools grant provides funding for five years, longer than the current contract between Transformation Waco and Waco ISD, which comes up for consideration in June 2024. Should the agreement change at that time, both the Transformation Waco and Waco ISD boards would discuss how to continue the funded programs.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district would continue such programs if their implementation is feasible and the Department of Education allows transfer of the grant.