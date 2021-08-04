Triple Win Waco program gives students business skills

Rapoport Academy sophomore Shelly Montes learned some important lessons this summer with a Triple Win Grill food truck replacing a classroom.

The importance of communication came up when an instructor misinterpreted "ground bread," meaning bread crumbs, in her grandmother's chicken torta recipe and brought ground beef instead. Later, a fellow food truck worker starting selling lunches at a sharply discounted price, not realizing Montes wanted toppings priced separately to increase the profit margin.

The 16-year-old also learned to think on her feet when the unexpected happens, as when her truck's first order was for not one, but six plates. And she learned when to put aside a natural shyness to ask questions or tell others what she needed them to do.

"I'm very shy, but I'm learning to communicate with people. I'm practicing more to be organized more and work with people," she said in an interview after she and her team were winding down their first shift during their food truck weekend at 1129 Webster Ave., near 11th Street.

What she is learning in her Triple Win Waco class goes directly to her goal.

"I want to help my family make a business," she said. "I want to help my community."