Triple Win Waco program gives students business skills

Rapoport Academy sophomore Shelly Montes learned some important lessons this summer with a Triple Win Grill food truck replacing a classroom.
The importance of communication came up when an instructor misinterpreted "ground bread," meaning bread crumbs, in her grandmother's chicken torta recipe and brought ground beef instead. Later, a fellow food truck worker starting selling lunches at a sharply discounted price, not realizing Montes wanted toppings priced separately to increase the profit margin.
The 16-year-old also learned to think on her feet when the unexpected happens, as when her truck's first order was for not one, but six plates. And she learned when to put aside a natural shyness to ask questions or tell others what she needed them to do.
"I'm very shy, but I'm learning to communicate with people. I'm practicing more to be organized more and work with people," she said in an interview after she and her team were winding down their first shift during their food truck weekend at 1129 Webster Ave., near 11th Street.
What she is learning in her Triple Win Waco class goes directly to her goal.
"I want to help my family make a business," she said. "I want to help my community."
Montes and other Rapoport students involved with the food truck this summer will wind up their hands-on introduction to real-world customers Friday and Saturday. Their truck, featuring a menu that samples the students' offerings of burgers, wraps and tortas, will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at their Webster Avenue location.
Triple Win Waco's creators said the program represents wins for schools, students and businesses. For its directors and instructors, the summer food truck represents a fourth win, an expansion of the entrepreneurial program into food service management. Waco residents and visitors who have participated in pedal tours of downtown or thrown axes on flatbed trailers have used equipment crafted by Triple Win Waco students in the program's mechatronics sequence.
Within the next few years, program coordinators anticipate even more growth, with multiple food trucks, pedal tour rigs and adapted truck trailers; more mechanical construction and assembly projects; collaborations with local businesses; and a four-building campus at 1129 Webster Ave. with room for metal and wood shops, a makerspace and a student area.
Director Clay Springer, who also is Rapoport Academy's director of career and technical education and director of science, technology, engineering and math, said he has seen the program blossom in three years from a handful of Rapoport students to some 56 students, including some from Connally High School. Instruction, held outside of school on afternoons, evenings and weekends, has mechatronics and entrepreneurship sequences that can lead to certifications in welding, computer aided design, Occupational Safety and Health Administration training, entrepreneurship and small business, and food manager licenses.
It is a collaborative work-based learning venture with input and participation from schools, private industry and students. Springer said it is a quick way to get students into the workforce with skills they will need to start their own businesses, learned through hands-on experience.
"Clearly, education is heading toward experiential learning," Springer said. "Students want to do things."
The state has provided summer career and technical education grants through the Texas Education Agency, one reason why Triple Win Waco partners with local schools.
Waco businessman and entrepreneur Cory Dickman, a force behind downtown ventures including Waco Escape Rooms, Rogue Media Studios, Waco Pedal Tours and Waco Axe Co., works with Triple Win Waco students in the entrepreneurial sequence as a program coordinator. Mechatronic students helped build a pedal car for Waco Pedal Tours in 2018 and an ax-throwing trailer the next year for Dickman's Waco Axe Co. They also worked on the truck that became the Triple Win Grill.
Students in the entrepreneurial sequence can work on product design, with assistance from Maker's Edge makerspace in crafting decals, T-shirts and metal signs.
Dickman said Triple Win Waco provides what a budding entrepreneur needs: space for imagination and planning, hands-on training in necessary skills and certifications, and room to fail.
"I tell my students, 'Let's just jump in. Let's not be afraid to fail,'" he said.
Failure, in fact, can be a helpful teacher.
"Some students find 'This is not for me,'" Springer said, adding that what follows is important. "Perfect. This is what we want. That's OK. Now, what's next?"
As Triple Win Waco grows, so does student opportunity. Springer has hired several graduates for the organization, which is seeking nonprofit status and has helped find seed money for students with promising business ideas. More food trucks, expansion into electric vehicles and a space to sell student-developed products are in the works.
Dickman said the program's forward momentum shows it is living up to its name.
"It's a win for students, a win for companies and a win for schools," he said.