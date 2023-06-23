Triple Win Waco's programs are known for setting up tweens and teenagers to hammer, weld and saw away at technical projects at the organization's brightly painted warehouse at 1211 Webster Ave.

But this summer's middle school camp series, featuring esports, podcasting and merchandise entrepreneurship, reflects a new digital era of job skills and sheds light on lucrative career paths not foreseen even a decade ago.

The camp is sponsored by McLennan Community College and operated by Triple Win Waco, a partnership of local entrepreneurs and public schools, led by Rapoport Academy, that offers hands-on after-school and summer training for youth.

Rachel Villaseñor, pre-K through eighth-grade coordinator for Triple Win, said a big goal for the summer camps is to provide valuable skills to kids who need a place to go when school is out.

Triple Win’s mechatronics and entrepreneurship courses can help keep high school students out of trouble and build career skills, but the middle school camps serve as enrichment activities where the younger kids learn to express themselves and become more confident through creativity, she said.

“Our main goal is to be here for the kids who need somewhere to go,” she said. “But also a big part of it … is to try to be a place where they can … build their confidence using tools and different ways of expressing their creativity, especially because a lot of schools, and especially home-school kids — which is a big portion of the kids that are enrolled in camp here — don’t have access to software and tools and stuff like that.”

Learning skills such as how to use a digitally controlled CNC router or graphic design software can fulfill needs and experiences that children do not get at home or school, Villaseñor said. Middle schoolers, who often need help building confidence, can come to Triple Win and blossom alongside industry professionals, she said.

Villaseñor said incorporating aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics has been a key aspect of the camp. The hard skills of using modern machinery in a workforce-based environment are important for young students, but keeping up with new software and soft professional skills are equally important as kids grow up in a digital age, she said.

“I’m not just talking physical tools like the saws and stuff like that, which we do use, but also how to market online, how to build a presence online, how to be safe online,” she said. “Those things are really important as well … it’s a new world out there with technology how it is, and it’s important as schools keep up … we’re able to fill in those gaps.”

Next week students will be learning how to cut and engrave using CNC machines and lasers, create fine woodworking without modern machines, and develop audio lab skills. Villaseñor said the old-style woodworking class stands in contrast to other things the camp has been teaching but complements them.

“We have a lot of kids that come in and are like, ‘Oh yeah, my dad’s taught me how to use tools’ … especially the boys and stuff,” she said. “So it’s really cool for me to be able to bring, you know, seventh grade, sixth grade girls into an environment and say, ‘There is no barrier here between you and your friend over there, and there’s no reason that you shouldn’t have the same level of confidence in this tool as everybody else.’”

Triple Win Waco is planning to open its makerspace to the public later this year, with office spaces as well as facilities and tools open for use by membership.

Esports

This is the first year for the esports class, coached by Garret Butler, who coaches competitive esports at the middle- and high-school levels during the school year.

He said he is excited to introduce the students to games such as his favorite, Valorant, which has brought him success at tournaments.

“It’s surprising to see how fast this has grown into a career,” Butler said as his class clicked away Thursday. “I mean, you look at pro tournaments that happen all the time and people are winning hundreds of thousands of dollars just by playing video games … As a kid, I mean, parents always told me, ‘Get off the game, go outside,’ and now playing games has made me money, so it’s insane to see the things you can do as a career.”

Butler said he wished Triple Win existed when he was a kid because it shows the students that they do not have to shoot for the normal 9-to-5 job to be successful. Getting a group of kids to build a team together helps them build socially as well, he said.

“My biggest thing is video games, especially team-based games, build a sense of communication, a sense of teamwork, really, really great hand-eye coordination skills, so it really tunes your fine motor skills,” Butler said. “I think the biggest thing is it can bring kids out of their shells.”

Students in the merchandise entrepreneurship class Thursday worked on design, glass fusing and screen printing merchandise with Rapoport Academy art teacher Natalie Ward.

Ward, who taught the same course last week, said in the age of fast fashion and AI-generated pieces, buying pieces created by real people is more desirable than ever.

“I love when they get really excited," she said. "It’s fun to see the students be proud of their work and produce something that they feel like would really sell to the public or they want to keep for themselves.”

“It’s like buying from a local market or a local business, you feel proud when you buy their products because you know that they’ve put in the time and the effort to create it,” she said.

At the end of the week students will be able to sell their pieces out of Triple Win’s student-built bus at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

Podcasting

Six students recorded their first podcast episodes under the guidance of Mike Hamilton, producer of the local studio Rogue Media Network. By the end of the week, they will have produced three separate shows on the transition from elementary to middle school, unpopular opinions and their experience at the Triple Win camp, to be aired on the network in about two weeks.

Over four days the students learn the start-to-finish process of creating a podcast, from making cover art to coming up with show titles, recording and running the production board. Hamilton said although podcasting has been around for years it is still in its infancy as far as making money on the craft.

“There’s going to be rules at some point,” he said. “It’s still a little Wild West-y right now, but that’s also OK … They can use this for a lot of things. One of the students told me this morning he’s got a mic, it’s a USB mic at his house, and he was asking how he should continue doing his show there.”

Podcasting duo Dor’amoni Weaver, 12, and Georgia Warren, 12, recorded their first episode talking about their experience in the merchandise entrepreneurship class during the camp’s first week.

Dor’amoni said she and Georgia were hesitant when they started the entrepreneurship class, but Georgia said in the end they were both glad they tried it. At Saturday’s farmers market Dor’amoni made about $57 on her merchandise, and Georgia came away with about $78.

“Also, she left early,” Dor’amoni said of her partner. “So if she stayed the whole way through, she would’ve made way more. … I was so happy.”

Dor’amoni said she wants to be a pediatrician one day, but with nine years of college ahead of her she knows she will want to do something on the side, such as selling her own art, to offset the cost.

“I’ve always wanted to kind of start my own business and stuff like that, so that’s why that entrepreneurship camp was really cool,” Georgia said.