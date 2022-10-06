Troop adds 4 new Eagle Scouts

Four members of Troop 497 were recognized as Eagle Scouts at a Court of Honor ceremony held at Baylor University's Cashion Building.

They are Ethan Paltjon, Jonathan Granger, Jonathon Prewitt and Braeden Skains.

Ethan Paltjon completed his Eagle project at Mission Waco refurbishing Jubilee Park.

A 2022 graduate of Eagle Christian Academy, he is the son of Dr. Jason and Jennifer Paltjon of Robinson. He started at Harding University in Arkansas this fall, where he is a finance major.

His favorite camp was the World Scout Jamboree and his favorite merit badge was personal management.

His most challenging merit badge to obtain was hiking and his most memorable scouting moment was meeting the Hong Kong contingent at the World Scout Jamboree.

Jonathan Granger completed his Eagle project refurbishing a trailer for the World Hunger Relief Farm.

A senior at Midway High School, he is the son of Preston and Amy Granger of Hewitt. He hopes to receive an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

His favorite camps were the USS Lexington and the World Scout Jamboree.

His favorite merit badge is welding. His most challenging merit badge was communications.

His most memorable scouting moment was a knife injury on the last day of Camp Hale.

Jonathon Prewitt completed his Eagle project at Alta Vista Elementary School where he created an outdoor classroom and learning center.

A senior at Midway High School, he is the son of Larry and Kristen Prewitt of McGregor. He plans to attend college and major in outdoor recreation.

His favorite camp was the 2021 Philmont summer trek.

His favorite merit badge was nuclear science and his most challenging merit badge was personal management.

His most memorable scouting moment was summiting the Baldy Mountain peak at Philmont.

Braeden Skains completed his Eagle project at Friends for Life, where he updated the outdoor recreation/learning area called Allie’s Place.

A home-schooled senior, he is the son of Nolan and Mindy Skains of China Spring. He plans to attend Baylor University.

His favorite camp was the 2021 Philmont summer trek.

His favorite merit badge was environmental science and his most challenging merit badge was personal management.

His most memorable scouting moment was summiting the Baldy Mountain peak at Philmont.