Truett Seminary receives $1 million for Future Church Project

“We’ve seen this building for multiple decades, where a series of moral and political failures, including failures by religious leaders, has given rise to a pronounced level of institutional distrust,” Benac said. “People are reticent to engage in their local communities. They're uncertain if the spaces that they inhabit can be trusted.”

Benac said the United States is in what can be considered a “post-Christiandom” era, which means it is more important for faith leaders to be connected to their congregations and broader communities, but they are often also struggling with isolation.

“For many religious leaders that I've spoken with over the last decade, partnership is actually a key challenge,” he said. “They need other people, they need other partners, but they do not always know how to pursue that partnership in a meaningful way.”

He said that is where Mission Waco, a well-connected local Christian nonprofit that has been working to alleviate poverty in Waco since 1991, comes in.

“We want to continue to support them and resource them, and also learn from the work that they're doing and learn from the various individuals that are in the communities they serve,” Benac said.