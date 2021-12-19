Truett Seminary receives $1 million for Future Church Project

A $1 million grant will help launch the Future Church Project at Baylor University's George W. Truett Theological Seminary, an effort to chart a course for the Christian church through present day challenges and an ever-changing future.
The Lilly Endowment distributed $82 million in grants to 84 theological schools as part of the Christian foundation’s Pathways Initiative, an overarching effort to help those institutions prepare future faith leaders.
Truett assistant professor Angela Gorrell and visiting assistant professor Dustin Benac will co-direct the Future Church Project at Baylor. Gorrell said her goal is to help church leaders bridge the gap between themselves and the people they are trying to reach, especially “religious dones,” who as adults left the churches they were raised in, and "religious nones,” who grew up not attending church. That means reevaluating the place of technology in worship, how worship services are structured and how Christian institutions can directly help people struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
“I often say if people are asleep in the pews, it’s because you’re not addressing the things that keep people awake at night,” Gorrell said.
Benac, who has been studying how faiths adapt to uncertainty for nearly a decade, said the church is facing “systemwide” issues not isolated to a single institution or leader. He said those disruptions affect everything from local congregations to theological schools, Christian colleges, universities and nonprofits. Deep distrust of Christian institutions at the local level is one of those issues.
“We’ve seen this building for multiple decades, where a series of moral and political failures, including failures by religious leaders, has given rise to a pronounced level of institutional distrust,” Benac said. “People are reticent to engage in their local communities. They're uncertain if the spaces that they inhabit can be trusted.”
Benac said the United States is in what can be considered a “post-Christiandom” era, which means it is more important for faith leaders to be connected to their congregations and broader communities, but they are often also struggling with isolation.
“For many religious leaders that I've spoken with over the last decade, partnership is actually a key challenge,” he said. “They need other people, they need other partners, but they do not always know how to pursue that partnership in a meaningful way.”
He said that is where Mission Waco, a well-connected local Christian nonprofit that has been working to alleviate poverty in Waco since 1991, comes in.
“We want to continue to support them and resource them, and also learn from the work that they're doing and learn from the various individuals that are in the communities they serve,” Benac said.
Benac said other challenges facing Christian institutions include the changing role of denominations and changing trends among seminary graduates, who are much less likely to serve in a full-time pastoral position. Instead, they are more likely to go into social work, counseling, nonprofit work or only preach part-time while holding another full-time job. Some have gone on to become what he calls “ecclesial entrepreneurs” who attempt nontraditional congregations.
“It's people who are working in local communities as community organizers, where they're trying to organize collective activity around the challenges they face,” Benac said. “It's also people who are using their church facilities to do some form of social enterprise, whether it's a coffee shop, an exercise facility, a coworking facility or maybe some type of tech engagement.”
He said the place of the church is changing in the United States, and people are finding themselves more isolated. Heightened polarization along political and social lines presents another challenge.
“We feel in our families, in our friendships, when we can no longer be together with people we love and care about,” Benac said.
Gorrell said it is easy to say people are leaving because we are living in a secular age or a consumerist culture. She also said older people can be quick to draw cynical conclusions about younger generations, but her research indicates many young people still have spiritual needs that are going unaddressed.
“Many young people are quite spiritual in that they’re looking for guidance and for help outside of themselves. They’re looking for a larger story to live toward, they just don’t think the church is where they can do any of these things,” Gorrell said.
She said for her, that means figuring out how new technology fits into the church, discussing the dramatic drop-off in the number of Americans who attend church over the last 20 years. She said the isolation left in the wake of that drop-off is dangerous to people’s mental health.
“When we don’t have a larger story we’re living toward, when we’re working ourselves to death, when we’re lonely because we don’t have this community that so many people had for the last couple of centuries, mental distress rises,” Gorrell said.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear churches were unprepared to adapt to digital services and communication, and she believes the United States' work-centric culture has made it harder for people to dedicate time to church, but both issues are more complex than they first appear.
“We live in this social media landscape and a very interactive culture where you get into digital spaces, and you have a voice and you can participate,” she said. “You can share, you can post, you can create and curate. Then you go to church, and it's a very passive experience, and I think that doesn’t resonate with a lot of young people.”
She said the Future Church Project is going to focus on leadership, next-generation pedagogy meant to reach youth and adults, new forms of witness and discipleship and an emphasis on lived experiences and the personal crises facing churchgoers. For example, she said the program will focus on the intersection of spiritual and mental health.
“If we’re going to nurture sustainable, durable Christian communities well into the future, churches have to partner with more people like (Mission Waco Executive Director) John Calloway,” Gorrell said. “We have to see the church as beyond the walls, we have to see it as a network.”
She said meetings and retreats will focus on learning what challenges are facing, called “collaboratories.”
“The other part of our work is both flowing out from collaboratories and back into them will be research hubs that will be tackling some of these emerging and pressing challenges and trying to pilot solutions for them,” Gorrell said.
Those research hubs will include people in churches and other community leaders, along with students at the masters and doctoral levels.