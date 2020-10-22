TSTC instructor gets top culinary arts honor

A culinary arts instructor at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus has received the highest recognition given by the American Culinary Federation.
Michele Brown was presented the organization’s 2020 Presidential Medallion Award.
She said the award shows TSTC students that they can make a long and gratifying career for themselves in culinary arts.
“It sets the tone for the program,” Brown said. We are a group of professionals teaching professionals. I take my role here extremely seriously, as I do with almost every aspect of my professional life.”
Len Pawelek, statewide chair of TSTC’s culinary arts department, applauded her achievement.
“This rare award is a recognition and celebration of her dedication to serving the ACF, the culinary industry and higher education,” he said. “Our TSTC students and staff are inspired by Chef Brown’s continued excellence in all she does.”
This newest recognition is just one more step in Brown’s career.
Brown has participated three times in the IKA/Culinary Olympics. She also provided support for Epicurean World Master Chefs Society members Patrick Mitchell and Morris Salerno on the gold medal-winning regional Texas team at the 2014 Expogast Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.
She earned the Certified Baker designation from the American Institute of Baking in 2010 and the Certified Executive Pastry Chef credential from the American Culinary Federation in 2017.
