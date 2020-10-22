TSTC instructor gets top culinary arts honor

A culinary arts instructor at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus has received the highest recognition given by the American Culinary Federation.

Michele Brown was presented the organization’s 2020 Presidential Medallion Award.

She said the award shows TSTC students that they can make a long and gratifying career for themselves in culinary arts.

“It sets the tone for the program,” Brown said. We are a group of professionals teaching professionals. I take my role here extremely seriously, as I do with almost every aspect of my professional life.”

Len Pawelek, statewide chair of TSTC’s culinary arts department, applauded her achievement.

“This rare award is a recognition and celebration of her dedication to serving the ACF, the culinary industry and higher education,” he said. “Our TSTC students and staff are inspired by Chef Brown’s continued excellence in all she does.”

This newest recognition is just one more step in Brown’s career.