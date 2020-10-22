 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TSTC instructor gets top culinary arts honor
0 comments

TSTC instructor gets top culinary arts honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michele Brown

Michele Brown, lead instructor in TSTC’s culinary arts program in Waco, wears her American Culinary Federation President’s Medallion in the baking kitchen.

 TSTC photo

A culinary arts instructor at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus has received the highest recognition given by the American Culinary Federation.

Michele Brown was presented the organization’s 2020 Presidential Medallion Award.

She said the award shows TSTC students that they can make a long and gratifying career for themselves in culinary arts.

“It sets the tone for the program,” Brown said. We are a group of professionals teaching professionals. I take my role here extremely seriously, as I do with almost every aspect of my professional life.”

Len Pawelek, statewide chair of TSTC’s culinary arts department, applauded her achievement.

“This rare award is a recognition and celebration of her dedication to serving the ACF, the culinary industry and higher education,” he said. “Our TSTC students and staff are inspired by Chef Brown’s continued excellence in all she does.”

This newest recognition is just one more step in Brown’s career.

Brown has participated three times in the IKA/Culinary Olympics. She also provided support for Epicurean World Master Chefs Society members Patrick Mitchell and Morris Salerno on the gold medal-winning regional Texas team at the 2014 Expogast Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

She earned the Certified Baker designation from the American Institute of Baking in 2010 and the Certified Executive Pastry Chef credential from the American Culinary Federation in 2017.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Putting a T. rex together at Waco's Mayborn Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert