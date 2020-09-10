TSTC lays off 96 employees, blames COVID-19

Texas State Technical College officials confirmed Thursday that 96 employees have been laid off across the college system, saying that “COVID-19 has changed the landscape of higher education.”

“The future holds both challenges and opportunities that would have been unimaginable just seven months ago,” TSTC Chancellor Mike Reeser said in a statement. “So the changes we’re making are about TSTC growing in new ways. It is not about TSTC becoming smaller.”

Of the 96 employees laid off from TSTC’s total workforce of 1,648 spread across 10 campuses, 44 were employed at the Waco campus. The workers filled a variety of positions, but mostly were in “non-teaching positions,” TSTC spokesperson Melissa Lasater said.

The layoffs came “in response to the changes in higher education and the impact the pandemic and recession are having on employers who hire our graduates,” Lasater said.

“These changes are designed to allow the the college to redeploy capacities in new growth opportunities and new initiatives to better serve the state of Texas,” she said. “COVID-19 changed the landscape of higher education. TSTC is responding to that, not the pandemic itself.”