TSTC lineworker students help reconnect Waco during recent winter storm

Woodall said he saw lots of downed power lines and worked with Mitchell to prepare job tickets to get damaged circulators and insulators fixed. He said the weather was the coldest he has encountered.

“We have to get out and know what to look for,” Woodall said in the press release. “If you cannot get to it by truck, you are going to have to walk the line.”

He said it is the first time he has done work like this in the field. He will spend the money he earned on college costs and more equipment.

“It actually benefited me being able to see a lot and see real life,” Woodall said. “I saw what the crew would have to do to come out and do the work.”

Mitchell said TSTC’s Electrical Lineworker Technology program is called on to provide assistance during major weather events several times a year, including after hurricanes in South Texas.

TSTC's lineworker program is part of an initiative that will refund tuition to any student who meets certain requirements and does not find a job in the field within six months of graduating, according to the TSTC press release.

"Texas had more than 10,000 electrical power line installers and repairers in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those workers made an annual mean wage of $58,570," the press release states. "Nationally, more than 116,000 electrical power line installers and repairers will be needed by 2029, according to the federal agency. This is due to retirements, workers advancing into management positions, new housing and commercial construction, and upkeep of the interstate power grid."

