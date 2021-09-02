TSTC opens first new on-campus student housing in Waco in more than 25 years

Patience Nentwich, a 19-year-old with a big personality, already knows how to rebuild a Ford pickup truck motor but she came to Texas State Technical College in Waco to learn how to work on diesel engines.

Joshua Lumbreras, 21, is from a hard-working family in the West Texas town of Lamesa and he wants to sharpen his skills at TSTC for a career in welding.

While both students are happy to be at TSTC, they are even happier to be among the first residents of TSTC's new Griffith Hall, the first new student housing facility built on campus in at least 25 years. It opened this week.

"It is beautiful," Lumbreras said of the three-floor, 246-bed dorm. "It's better than my house back home, for sure."

While Lumbreras was in his room Thursday afternoon putting away a few things, Nentwich, from Wibaux, Montana, was the life of the party in the new dorm's spacious lobby, playing foosball, pool and joking with the new friends she has met in the past few days.

"I love it here" she said. "This place is absolutely fantastic, much better than where I had been living before. I have made a lot of new friends here and everyone is so cool. I like to hang out with them. They have become like my best friends since I met them and that was like yesterday."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}