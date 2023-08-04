A cleared field on the west side of the Texas State Technical College campus, behind the Texas Department of Public Safety offices on Crest Drive, does not look like much, but the college's administrators see a major step forward there in the college's future.

The site will hold the newest addition to the Waco campus, a $72 million, 127,000-square-foot center that will house four of the school's growing training programs. The center will give TSTC a presence visible from nearby Interstate 35. It is part of a $200 million building boom on TSTC campuses across the state, as the system prepares to meet a rising need to train workers for Texas industries. State legislators approved funding for the systemwide Capitol Construction Assistance Project during the legislative session in 2021.

The Waco center is the second building project on the horizon for TSTC Waco, following the construction of a $17 million workforce training facility on Wycon Drive in the Texas Central Industrial Park with work expected to begin in October. Waco and McLennan County are splitting the lion's share of funding for that project, with the Waco Industrial Foundation making the site available in a land swap with TSTC. The 28,000-square-foot building with space for multi-use labs and offices will seek to provide specialized training for local businesses, particularly industrial operations.

TSTC officials anticipate breaking ground on the Waco campus center at the beginning of 2024 with completion sometime in 2026. It will house the college's programs in building construction technology, plumbing and pipe fitting, electrical construction, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, TSTC Waco Provost Beth Wooten said.

The four programs are "growing like crazy," beyond the capacity of their present spaces, Wooten said. Welding, the largest specialty in the building construction technology program, will see some 500 students this year. The new facility will allow the programs to expand by 30% to 40%, Wooten said. That translates to about 100 students per program.

The college's overall enrollment, too, is rebounding from the pandemic. About 3,000 students are enrolled for the fall, an uptick of about 5% from last fall, and on-campus housing is approaching capacity. Statewide, TSTC enrollment is about 9% higher than last year, spokesperson Peter Macias said.

Wooten said the growing enrollment signals a new awareness of the technical school's position in training for Texas jobs.

"Tables are turning on the perception of technical education and the careers that graduates can have," she said. "We are completely focused on economic development in the state of Texas. If it doesn't lead to a high-paying job, we don't do it."

It is also the connection between technical training and jobs that led to the partnership between TSTC, Waco and McLennan County on the industrial park training center off-campus.

The high cost of education at a four-year college, too, is leading some secondary students to think twice about what type of training or education will lead to employment, Wooten said.

"The landscape of higher education is changing," she said. "Gen Z demands a better return on their investment, and we offer a better investment, hands down."

TSTC is aiming to boost its marketing and communications to steer potential students its way. The newly announced $72 million on-campus center's location, planted as a billboard in sight of one of the state's busiest interstate highways, will play into that.

"We want to leverage I-35 for visibility," Wooten said.