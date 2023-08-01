Texas State Technical College in Waco completed repairs and inspections to reopen its newest dorm about 15 months after the State Fire Marshal's Office reported dangerous flaws in the building and ordered its immediate evacuation.

"We've had students back in Griffith Hall for about a month and a half," TSTC senior construction manager Michael Schumacher said Tuesday.

Repairs are complete on the $20 million 246-bed dorm that opened in August 2021. Third-party inspectors, as required by the fire marshal's order, are satisfied the work was done to code, and the college is happy to let students move back into a dorm that is now safe, comfortable and within walking distance of major classroom and lab buildings as well as dining and recreation halls, TSTC spokesperson Peter Macias said.

Just the first three months of the closure represented a $1.3 million loss in revenue for the college, according to minutes from a TSTC regents meeting a year ago.

Both TSTC and the dorm's general contractor, Lubbock-headquartered Lee Lewis Construction, have also decided to require third-party inspectors on all future construction projects where city or county inspectors are not mandatory. Because Griffith Hall was a project for a state institution, the law did not require city and county building inspectors to check for code compliance during construction or before students moved in, Macias said.

During the past year, Lee Lewis brought subcontractors back in to cut open portions of sheetrock in all the walls of Griffith Hall, Schumacher said. The subcontractors then removed and properly re-installed significant portions of the electrical and fire suppression systems, and then rebuilt and repainted the walls, he said.

The general contractor could not have remedied the situation as quickly as it did without the patience and understanding of TSTC, said Ryan Lewis, chief operating officer of Lee Lewis Construction.

"This was not about dollars and cents," Lewis said. "It was about doing the right thing for our client and the students."

Griffith Hall, named for Thomas Griffith, lead engineer and project manager for the Waco Suspension Bridge that spans the Brazos River in downtown Waco, is the first dorm TSTC had built in more than 25 years. Two instances of pipes in the building's fire-sprinkler system freezing and breaking in February of last year led TSTC officials to alert the State Fire Marshal's Office of potential issues with the system. The first pipe break displaced 48 students and happened in a part of the system that should only have had water in it when in use, Schumacher has said.

Inspections by the office that followed revealed significant problems in the dorm's construction and an order evacuating the dorm until repairs made it safe.

The evacuation order from the State Fire Marshal’s Office cites a range of issues, including improperly installed sprinkler heads, exposed wiring, electrical outlet boxes that could shock a user or start a fire, and openings in fire walls that could allow fire to spread.

Lee Lewis paid for students to be relocated following the evacuation order, paid for hotels and other lodging for the rest of the semester, and paid for student shuttles between campus and their new lodging, Macias said. The company also made the repairs to the building without additional payment from TSTC and funded the third-party inspections, he said.

"They even paid to replace the students' clothing, laptop computers and equipment that got damaged in the flooding," Macias said.

Lee Lewis Construction had hired subcontractors for the electrical work and the fire suppression system: Bowen Electric, a Waco company started in 1955, and Summit Fire & Security, a firm based in Reno, Nevada, that installs fire suppression systems throughout the Southeast and Southwest, Lewis said. Bowen and Summit also worked on the repairs, he said.

A series of human errors in workmanship led to the problems with the fire suppression and electrical systems, Lewis said. None of the errors would have been serious if inspectors had identified them and they had been corrected during construction, which is why TSTC and Lee Lewis Construction have both decided to require third-party inspectors throughout all future projects where city or county building inspections are not mandatory, he said.

“We’re happy to stand behind our responsibility as construction manager,” Lewis said. “This is the first time something like this has happened in the 47-year history of our company.”

The history of the company founded by Lewis' father includes expansion from Lubbock to Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and Austin, with a portfolio of more than 2,800 completed projects in categories including higher education, health care, government, industrial and athletics stadiums.

“We wanted to reach substantial completion on the repairs and get the dorm safely reopened for students before sorting out liability,” Lewis said. “We did not want the dorm to sit unoccupied during a series of arbitrations and lawsuits.”

Now that the work is finished and students are moving back in Lee Lewis Construction has begun dialog with its subcontractors, firm to firm and among the insurance companies, to determine responsibility, liability and ultimately who will reimburse Lee Lewis for making TSTC whole, Lewis said.

“We’re hopeful that we can settle this between our firms and not have to resort to arbitration or filing lawsuits,” Lewis said.

Bowen Electric President Cameron Goss was out of town this week and unavailable to comment. Summit Fire & Security did not return calls or emails Tuesday or Wednesday.