Just weeks before they cross the stage together at Texas State Technical College, a band of 85 electrical lineworker students took to the telephone poles Tuesday to show off their skills high in the air.

Amid cheers of encouragement, the cohort competed in teams of five at TSTC’s Lineworker Rodeo. Judges scored how quickly and accurately they completed four tasks.

The course starts with a speed climb, where one lineworker climbs up the telephone pole with an egg in a ditty bag, trades it for another ditty bag at the top of the pole, and climbs down. The next pole requires the student to climb to the top and change out an insulator before climbing down. The third task is a single crossarm changeout, where the student climbs to the top of the pole, takes off the crossarm that would attach wires to the pole, sends it on a pulley system to the ground and back up, then reattaches it. At the final pole, two students climb to the top and perform a double crossarm changeout, similar to the prior challenge.

One student, Jake Pullen, said he has worked jobs here and there since he was 18, but now at 27, he is ready to have a career. His fiancee, Allee Mann, said she has noticed a change in Pullen’s disposition since he has found an industry he enjoys.

“In university, he kept trying to change his major, but now he pops up like a toaster to come to class. I think that’s the cool thing, just seeing him happy about something,” Mann said. “Any pole we pass on the road, he’ll point something out and say, ‘We did this,’ or ‘We learned this,’ or, ‘Did you know that,’ but it’s just a pole to me.”

Pullen said the camaraderie between lineworkers is what brings him the most joy, even though he knows he will spend more hours at the top of a telephone pole than he can count.

“A lot of times, lineworkers are with their crew more than they are at home with their family,” Pullen said. “And they miss out on so much: birthdays, your own birthdays, Christmases, Thanksgivings. Somebody’s always got to be working.”

Robert Hickman, another student, said he acknowledges the grief that comes along with missing out on family time, but he chooses to put a positive spin on it.

“If you don’t see your wife and kids for a couple days, you come back and there’s just so much love right there,” Hickman said. “You just don’t ever get complacent.”

Hickman said it is also important to create a second family with the crew because they have to trust each other with their lives as they work with electricity sometimes 60 feet up in the air.

Ashley Ullery, the only woman in the cohort, she feels a sense of family with the guys in her classes.

“I care about these guys, and they care about me too,” Ullery said. “People always say, ‘You are your brother’s keeper’ here. We have to have each other’s back. This is a different kind of job. We may graduate together, but we might lose each other too, because unfortunately there’s fatalities in this field.”

Oncor Electric Delivery recruiter Dale Anderson said as he observes the students, safety is at the front of his mind.

“I’ve had some dear friends get injured in the business and it’s all because they didn’t follow the safety rules to a T,” Anderson said. “We want all our brothers and sisters to go home to their families at the end of the day.”

TSTC lead electrical lineworker instructor Dwain Love said he is excited to have more than 50 industry partners watch as his students compete.

He said most students will start out earning $50,000 to $55,000 but will make more in their first year with overtime hours.

In preparation for the rodeo, instructors encouraged the students not to get in a hurry but to focus on doing the task well, he said.

“To do this work takes a certain mentality, and that’s one of the harder things to teach,” Love said. “The mentality is you have to pay attention, regardless of how hot or cold or miserable or tired, because it’s a very dangerous industry if you don’t remember your procedures and your safety.”

Love said the top priority of the rodeo is not to see who wins, but to showcase the TSTC students.

“We want them all to get a good paying job that they’re happy with,” Love said. “The money is there. We just want them to be happy and safe in a job they like.”

