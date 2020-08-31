Twin sisters at Baylor share COVID-19 news with millions of social media followers

With 6.9 million YouTube subscribers, the twins from Lovejoy in Collin County have become famous for chronicling their everyday lives.

For a recent feature series called "10 Dates in 10 Days," on their YouTube channel, Brooklyn went to Utah to shoot footage with young men in early August. In some of the videos she wears masks and observes social distancing, though in others she does not.

The twins' post states that Brooklyn tested negative before returning to campus, and they are uncertain how she contracted the virus, though they are certain it was not through Baylor classes. They said they have followed recommended precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and they urged others to follow them as well.

The pair, now in their third year at Baylor with plans to graduate early, entered into a marketing agreement with the university in 2017 to make promotional posts. While their post about contracting the virus discusses the university’s COVID-19 policies, it was not sponsored content.

“We currently have a marketing agreement with the twins that includes one to two paid posts each semester that are clearly indicated as sponsored per FCC guidelines,” said Jason Cook, Baylor’s vice president for marketing and communications.