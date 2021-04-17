Two challenging 15-year incumbent Pagel for Midway ISD board spot

"I think I can be the voice of reason and understanding, particularly when dealing with vaccine protocols," he said. "One of the bigger subjects affecting the nation is the impact of COVID-19 and the protocols teachers are facing on the front line. I want to be a voice for students and parents who may be looking for alternative means."

Benson said he sees serving on the school board as his way of giving back to the community and encouraging others to get involved.

"If you see things going on, you can always complain or you can join the community in leading," Benson said. "That is what I want to do here."

Witt, owner of Clever Guys Media, said a "major factor" in his decision to run for the board is because no current members live in Hewitt, McLennan County's second-largest city.

"I am a parent here in this district," Witt said. "My wife and I have three Midway kids, one recent graduate and two in school. I am a big believer of having parents of schoolchildren on the board. I think we understand the day-to-day ramifications of the decisions that are made."

Witt said the upcoming attendance rezoning and the district response to the pandemic are other major issues.