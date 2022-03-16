Ukraine-born professor to Baylor University crowd: Prepare for long war

A political scientist who visited his native Ukraine just weeks ago shared a sobering prediction Wednesday with a Baylor University crowd anxious to know how the Russian invasion of the nation of 44 million people would end.

Possessed by a deep sense of historical grievance, Russian President Vladimir Putin will never back down until he subdues Ukraine, Baylor associate professor Serhiy Kudelia said from Switzerland by satellite during a forum at Baylor that brought out about 400 people.

But based on his first-hand experience, Kudelia said he is confident the Ukrainian people, who overwhelmingly voted for independence 31 years ago, will never submit to Russian rule.

“This is the first time Ukrainians are fighting for their own country,” said Kudelia, who studies regime change and ethnopolitical conflict. “The challenge is for the essence of their community, their identity as citizens of an independent Ukraine. They made their choice, and that choice is to fight no matter what. This type of resistance represents the fact that they value statehood above all else.”

Kudelia, like others on the panel of experts at Wednesday's forum, said he foresees no quick resolution to the war that has already displaced 3 million people.

“When I think about the future, the goals of the two sides are irreconcilable,” Kudelia said. “Russia will not cede territory, and Ukraine will not give up on people in cities that Russia has occupied. We will not give up on the ability to make sovereign choices. … I think this war … may last years, possibly decades. We may see some ceasefires, temporary peace and temporary settlements, but the violence will return.”

He said Baylor officials should open the university's doors to displaced Ukrainian students during what is likely to be a long and bloody war.

He said that during a family visit to his hometown in southern Ukraine that ended six weeks ago, he was skeptical Russia would risk its economy and world standing by invading the country.

“Very few people expected war to happen,” Kudelia said, remembering a conversation he had at the time with Baylor political scientist Peter Campbell. “Peter asked me, ‘Are you aware a war may be happening soon?’ I told him, ‘I don’t think I’d be going into a war zone with my daughter, would I?’ I thought this was bargaining on behalf of Putin. It was unimaginable that Russia would attack multiple sides in such a brutal fashion.”

Campbell, a specialist on international security and international relations, was also a panelist at Wednesday’s event at the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation. The event was scheduled hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, asking the United States for additional military aid.

Campbell said a full-scale war in Ukraine was beyond his imagination, too. He assumed Russia would make another proxy attack to carve off another piece of Ukraine, as it did with the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

“I was completely shocked by the scale of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“Surprise in the military realm can be extremely effective if it is rapidly deployed against the enemy while they are stunned and unable to react,” Campbell said. “But react the Ukrainians did. Their effective resistance robbed Putin of a blitzkrieg-style victory, which was especially surprising considering (Russia’s) much-touted military modernization.”

He said people defending cities including the capital, Kyiv, have the home-field advantage as well as motivation that Russian soldiers seem to lack. But it is just a matter of time before the Russian military wears down the resistance using indiscriminate violence.

“That’s why it is imperative that the U.S. and NATO ramp up the delivery of lethal aid to Ukraine forces, even at the risk of escalation,” Campbell said.

Julie DeGraffenried, a Baylor associate history professor specializing in modern Russia and the USSR, said Putin has laid out a skewed view of history that seeks to justify Russia’s domination of its neighbors. He regularly harkens back to the USSR’s role in defeating Nazi Germany, and then fabricates stories about Nazis running Ukraine.

“The problem is that this denies Ukraine’s role in World War II,” she said. “Also, Nazis do not run Ukraine. There’s nothing liberating about bombing hospitals and maternity wards.

“Bad history makes bad policy. Putin is not the first and won’t be the last to abuse history but is giving us a terrible lesson in its consequences.”

