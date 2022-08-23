United Way of Waco action plan targets support for young children, families

A year after a report focused on identifying the needs of McLennan County's youngest children and their parents, the United Way of Waco-McLennan County is looking at ways at tackling some of those complicated and multifaceted problems.

United Way and the McLennan County Child Well-being Movement have released a Community Action Plan that suggests more than 100 actions or emphases that could play part in addressing child welfare in the county. The actions range from expanding child care and afterschool programs to increasing transportation options and job training.

The plan follows 2021's report "Are The Children Well?" which laid out the scope of issues affecting the well-being of children up to age 5 in McLennan County. Roughly 21,000 children from birth to age 5 live in McLennan County, and about 29% are in poverty, the report found.

Local United Way manager of impact and engagement Haley O'Connell said the nonprofit drew input for the plan from county residents; 10 community organizations such as Grassroots Community Development, the Hispanic Leadership Network and Workforce Solutions for the Heart Of Texas; Waco and McLennan County governments; the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District; and local school districts.

The result addresses areas of concern such as high quality child care, health care, employment and financial stability, food security, affordable housing and community strengthening. The plan does not specify what groups, businesses, private concerns or agencies should enact the suggestions, but O'Connell said meetings are planned for the fall to focus attention on specific ideas with the groups that might be able to do them.

Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, a United Way board member, said the process in creating the plan allowed the city and other groups to share what programs and ideas are already underway as well as learn where they could be more effective in connecting people with the programs and resources available to them.

In some cases, city officials have been discussing and focusing on issues, such as expanding affordable child care options, years before those needs were voiced in the United Way report and plan, Emerson said.

The United Way plan, underwritten by the Waco Foundation, Episcopal Health Foundation, and the Texas Prenatal to Three Collaborative, takes a "two-generational" approach in many of its recommendations: In addressing problems faced by parents, the community can improve conditions for their young children.

The Waco nonprofit Prosper Waco also looks at similar complex and interconnected community problems, including education, employment, health, financial security and equity in the Waco area. It provides data to help identify issues, then connects organizations, government and businesses to brainstorm solutions.

United Way has a funding component that Prosper Waco does not, raising money for support of community projects, now administered on a competitive grant basis. The organization awarded some $1.2 million in grants in 2019 and roughly $800,000 in the years following, though the pandemic affected fundraising, O'Connell said.

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said the long list of suggestions contained in the report may offer opportunities for collaborative efforts that tackle the smaller components of larger problems that might seem intimidating. Smaller efforts can provide room for experimentation and entrepreneurial efforts that, if successful, can be scaled up.

"Once people see a positive change, they're likely to take the next step," she said. "This report is looking at Waco at a certain point in time, the move of Waco from a big small town to a small big city, and we need new tools in our toolbox. We can create new tools in small, successful experiments."