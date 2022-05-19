 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University High band claims 3rd Sweepstakes

University High School Band director Archie Hatten IV and senior band members display the band’s latest Sweepstakes Award, earned April 21 in UIL competition at Copperas Cove.

The Sweepstakes Award, given for top scores in concert play and sight-reading, is the band’s third straight, a first for the UHS band program. University’s non-varsity band also won Sweepstakes honors at the spring competition.

Pictured with Hatten are Judy Devora-Chavez, Jonessa Martinez, Fatima Barragan, Maribel Loredo, Jasmine Romero-Perez, Sara Barahona-Gomez, Carolina McNeill, John Segovia, Erik Barco, Alejandro Vazquez-Olguin, Cierra Walker, Yomayra Ponce, Amani Suarez and Autumn Cruz.

