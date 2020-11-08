University High closes campus for the week due to COVID-19 cases

University High School will move to remote learning this week, with a reopen date of Nov. 16, due to increased cases of COVID-19 among faculty, staff and students.

The school’s principal, Dr. Ricky Edison, sent a message to University High families and employees Sunday.

“Starting tomorrow (Monday), all of our students will be learning remotely,” the message said. “University High School will be closed for in-person instruction through Friday and will reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 16.

“We have learned that three more people, who have been at University High School, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with one or both people, and those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.