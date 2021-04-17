 Skip to main content
University High School One-Act Play heading to state
University High School One-Act Play heading to state

University One Act heading to state

University High School’s One-Act Play cast and crew, pictured here before a dress rehearsal last week, have advanced to state competition performing “The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek.” They advanced from a regional contest in Frisco this week and will compete in the state finals April 30 and May 1 in Round Rock. Seen here are Marisella Suarez (from left), Hilary Presley, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Bradley Kellum, Nancy Quezada, Jerrado Garcia, Jonathan Rose, Tyler Mitchell and Bianca Lomeli Contrepas.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

University High School's One-Act Play cast and crew, pictured here before a dress rehearsal last week, have advanced to state competition performing "The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek."

They advanced from a regional contest in Frisco this week and will compete in the state finals April 30 and May 1 in Round Rock.

Seen here are Marisella Suarez (from left), Hilary Presley, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Bradley Kellum, Nancy Quezada, Jerrado Garcia, Jonathan Rose, Tyler Mitchell and Bianca Lomeli Contrepas.

