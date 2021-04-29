University High teens get taste of first responder careers

“It’s really important to us that we let the students know what is available to them when they get out of school," Schmidt said. "Not everyone can necessarily afford college or wants to go to college so this is a really excellent career path for those who are not interested in that."

Jessica Zavala, a junior at University High School, said that learning from people who have first-hand experience was useful for students weighing their career choices.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garth Goodwin, Fire Prevention Specialist with the Waco Fire Department, said that the event is also a great way to start piquing the interest of local students.

“We are also out here recruiting to see if we can spark a little interest in somebody, talk about a career,” Goodwin said.

While the fire department doesn't hire students straight out of high school, interested students can get precertified at McLennan Community College through a fire program and then begin working for the fire department.

“We try to ... get them a little bit interested and show them the fun side to it,” Goodwin said.

Officer Garen Bynum, Waco police spokesman, said the department wants to begin talking to students about careers in middle school or high school.