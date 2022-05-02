University, Waco High School principals both moving to downtown roles

The principals of the Waco Independent School District’s two main high schools, Lisa Saxenian of Waco High School and Ricky Edison of University High School, will be moved to central administration positions at the end of this school year, Waco Independent School District announced Monday.

In a statement released late Monday afternoon, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Saxenian will serve as the district’s director of career and technical education, following the retirement this year of director Susan McKethan.

Edison will leave University High, where he has been principal since 2017, to become the district’s director of student attendance and welfare. Both will remain at their high schools until the end of the school year in June.

In an interview, the superintendent said the leadership change at both high schools was more coincidental than intentional, coming as a result of career choices made by both principals.

“You definitely want to be a stable as you can be, but you also want to give opportunities for people to apply as they want,” Kincannon said. At the same time, announcing the upcoming principal vacancies now gives the district a few weeks’ jump in a competitive market, the superintendent added.

Kincannon said both administrative positions are crucial to the district. The CTE department coordinates student training in technical careers and closely cooperates with local businesses and manufacturers so that students can find jobs once their education and training ends.

Edison’s new position helps the district address declining student attendance in the months after two years of COVID-19 disruptions. The district anticipates a loss of approximately $4 million in state revenue next year due to the drops in student attendance and enrollment, with attendance by secondary students the slowest to recover.

As the district’s CTE director, Saxenian will oversee CTE programs at both Waco and University High Schools plus the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy.

Saxenian, 60, was over Waco High’s CTE programs as dean of academies, the position she held for three years before succeeding James Stewart as principal in July.

Saxenian has been at Waco High for 22 years, a time in which she served under eight principals, becoming the ninth herself.

So will there be tears for Saxenian at this year’s Waco High School graduation, now her last with the school? Undoubtedly, she said, noting that her tears had started Friday morning at a faculty meeting she called to announce her decision, with teachers slowly standing and applauding to show their appreciation.

Directing the district’s CTE program moves her to a position with greater scope while enabling her to build on a network of past Waco business and industry contacts. She had applied for the position when she saw McKethan’s upcoming retirement, feeling it was a good fit for her skills and previous CTE experience. “This is really my skill set, working with businesses and (community) advisory boards,” she said. “I am excited. It will be a new challenge.”

The move from principal to district program director is the latest in an education career spent at Waco ISD, starting as a Spanish teacher in 1986 and assistant principal at Lake Air Middle School in 1996. She became assistant principal at Waco High School in 2000.

University High principal Edison left his post as Abbott ISD supervisor to return to University High, a school at which he had taught and coached, in 2017. In his 25-year career as an educator, he has also served as South Waco Elementary and assistant principal at Bell’s Hill Elementary.

He could not be reached for comment late Monday, but in the Waco ISD statement about the principal changes, Edison looked forward to doing part of what he does at University High, but on a larger scale.

“Every day, I challenge our students to do three things: love, serve and care. I was interested in this role, because it will allow me to do just that for students and families across our city,” he said. “I am and will always be a Trojan, but I’m looking forward to sharing the best practices that we’ve discovered at University High with other campuses and building on them going forward.”

Federal COVID-19 relief funding will pay for Edison’s position through 2024, and Kincannon said he was aware of that limitation. The two principals will move to their administration positions at the salary they currently have and both positions also won’t be affected by the budget cuts of district administration currently under consideration, she added.

The district recently posted both principal positions as job vacancies and will consider candidates in and outside Waco ISD. “We want to move as quickly as possible as (educator) hiring is going pretty quickly,” the superintendent said.

