Upsets mark Waco, Midway school board races

“Obviously, the turnout wasn’t what we saw in November, and I’m proud I was able to get such amazing turnout in November and win,” she said. “I’m honored to have served the Waco ISD for two years. I think the district is going in the right direction and I wish the trustees the best.”

Also receiving votes in the At-large Place 6 race were mortgage lender Rebecca Wright, with 364 votes and Waco elementary teacher Jennifer Hargrove with 143 votes.

Korteweg, Davis win terms

In the other contested Waco ISD board of trustees race, Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg held on to her District 2 seat, defeating Jessica Gereghty 388 votes, or 61.7%, to 210, or 38.3%.

“It was a hard-fought election and my opponent and her team ran a good campaign,” Korteweg said. “I think voters see a good work happening in the WISD and want to continue it. My sleeves are rolled up and I’m looking forward to all that we’re going to do.”

The District 2 trustee said the board’s current makeup reflects a community involvement that voters want. “When you look at the board now, you see a load of people working in the community advocating for kids, advocating for the community,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}