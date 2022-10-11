USDA official kicks off Baylor hunger summit

Stacy Dean had a busy Tuesday in Waco, visiting from Washington, D.C., to deliver the opening keynote at the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty’s hunger summit. But even in her position as deputy under secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, she was not too busy to serve up spaghetti and tacos to the students of Bell’s Hill Elementary School beforehand, making valuable connections with the people who benefit from programs she oversees.

“It’s important, or to visit a WIC clinic and watch a nutrition education class, or to sit in a SNAP office and watch people apply. You know, in D.C. the programs are words on a page so it’s really important to think about how they come to life,” Dean said.

Dean delivered the inaugural Dr. Carole Hanks Lecture at this year’s hunger summit, which will continue through Thursday. Other speakers to come include food service executives, a former congressman, academics and nonprofit officials. Dean highlighted the conference’s theme of community impact as well as governmental and industrial support as key influences in the nation’s battle against hunger. She looked to the pandemic as an example.

Waco Independent School District adopted the Community Eligibility Provision in 2020, a resource of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service that allows high-poverty schools to serve breakfast and lunch to all children in the district at no cost to the student.

Waco ISD is able to serve roughly 6,000 meals for breakfast and 12,000 meals for lunch every day through federal programming, said Julia Pennington, executive chef for the district, who served students alongside Dean on Tuesday morning.

The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and other community organizations worked alongside the district to make the additional federal funding for the meal program a reality, collaborative spokesperson Craig Nash said.

Dean said the Community Eligibility Program and many other federally funded programs were vital during the pandemic to serve families and children across the country, effectively holding food insecurity rates steady, even decreasing them in some populations, in a time when it was reasonable to believe the issue would become worse. She also said community intervention and collaboration are key in solving hunger and poverty, a focus of the week’s summit.

“USDA and our partners like many of you here in this room took swift, tangible steps to increase nutrition assistance benefits across our programs, expand meaningful access to those programs and reach the homes and lives who have been underserved for generations,” Dean said.

Dean said food and nutrition insecurity were brought to the forefront during the pandemic, as people were out of work and unable to get out and access healthy food.

She said food insecurity and hunger disproportionately affect communities of color and people living in rural areas, and problems they face were exacerbated by COVID-19.

“We all recognized food insecurity is the result of larger systemic issues that drive poverty and hardship,” Dean said. “Put another way, food insecurity is really a downstream problem. Low wages, unaffordable rent, unaffordable child care and so many other barriers to economic stability.”

Dean also said there is a correlation between nutrition insecurity and chronic dietary health risk. Three out of four adults in the United States are overweight or obese, one in two have diabetes or prediabetes, and the rates of children who are overweight or diabetic are on the rise, she said.

For districts like Waco ISD, where 91% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches by USDA standards, food insecurity could be a prominent issue.

Without government and community intervention, the country could have seen much higher rates of hardship than it did in recent years, Dean said. She said temporary government supports drove progress in reducing poverty and increasing health coverage, and the success shown in food insecurity data from last year suggests those supports must be carried forward, not just used in times of crisis.

Dean also tipped her hat to many local initiatives, including the Baylor collaborative's Meals-to-You program, a 2019 pilot effort to mail meals during the summer school break to families in rural areas in Texas. The USDA worked with the collaborative and corporate sponsors to expand the program nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

“These types of out-of-the-box, participant-focused efforts need not be limited to times of extreme need and crisis,” Dean said. “We have to take all of that learning forward.”

Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor collaborative, said there is not one effective solution to hunger but a range of solutions, and a single-hero mindset is not going to bring forth change. He said the United States has the resources to fight hunger and poverty, but it will take industries, governments, nonprofits and faith-based organizations coming together to put those resources to use and achieve change.

Everett said if there is one thing he hopes people take away from the summit, it is this idea of collaboration.

Dean said the issues of food and nutrition security, hunger and poverty will not be solved tomorrow, but they will never be solved if the effort is not put forth in the first place.

“We will never move forward if we do not name and understand what is driving hunger and poverty, if we do not set our sights on a better future and if we do not work together to forge that path. And that’s what makes a gathering like this so important,” Dean said.