Vanguard has 2 National Merit honorees

Vanguard College Preparatory School has two seniors who achieved status as National Merit students. Avery Haynes was recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist and Alexander Dietz was named a National Merit Commended Student.

Avery is the daughter of Drs. David and Katherine Haynes. She is considering several colleges including Vanderbilt University, the University of Notre Dame, Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia.

Avery plans to major in chemistry with the long-term goal of attending medical school to become a physician. Avery is editor in chief of the yearbook staff and has participated in Teen Leadership Waco and National Charity League. She has enjoyed playing tennis during high school and tutors younger students.

Alexander is the son of Bill and Elizabeth Dietz. He is considering Southern Methodist University, Vanderbilt and Harvard University. He plans to study business with the long-term goal of pursuing an MBA degree.

Alex is a member of Teen Leadership Waco, participates in One-Act Play, and is working toward his Eagle Scout rank.