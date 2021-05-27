Vanguard robotics wins state TAPPS title

Vanguard College Preparatory School’s robotics team won its first state championship in the TAPPS division at the FIRST Tech Challenge Central Texas Regionals.
The team, which went by the name Berserk, competed against nearly 20 other TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) teams in the state-level Central Texas Regionals held at Bishop Reicher Catholic School. About half of the schools competed virtually, providing their scoring to the judges.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) teams design, build and code robots to compete against other teams.
Zach Seifert, associate head of school and coach of the robotics team, said the students involved with robotics learn a number of great skills to carry with them for life beyond the classroom.
“It’s great for the kids,” he said. “It helps with their interview skills because they have to answer questions from engineers. I tell the students that I want you to be professional and this does that so well.”
The FIRST Tech Challenge promotes “gracious professionalism,” he said, which means it stresses “high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects the individual and community.”
The game mode changes each year, Seifert said. Last year the competition required the robots to stack Lego-like blocks. This year the robots had to collect and shoot rings through a goal to score points.
Adrian Northcutt, a senior and one of the co-captains of the team, said he learned the computer programming language Java in order to do coding for the robot.
He participated in robotics all four years of high school.
“We put a lot of work into it,” he said. “We experimented with different components and made a lot of custom parts that we designed for the competition with a 3D printer and laser cutting. The robot was fully custom-designed.”
Seifert said Adrian designed corner guards for the team’s robot that a company which manufactures parts for robot kits wants to replicate.
The team isn’t finished, however. Normally the team would be preparing for FTC World Championship competition, but that was canceled because of the pandemic. Five regionals are held in Texas, so replacing the FTC Worlds this year is the Texas Cup, which will have public and private school teams competing together at the Alamodome in San Antonio in mid-June.
About 80 teams will be at that competition, Seifert said, which will be a great opportunity for students to interact with and learn from other teams.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled competitions last year.
Before the competition, Adrian said the team will be working to strengthen the robot by replacing plastic parts with metal.
Community outreach also is part of the FIRST focus, Seifert said. Last year Adrian and some of the members made more than 100 face shields at home on their 3D printers and donated them to local hospitals.
The team won the Inspire Award at the Waco League competition held prior to the Central Texas Regionals.
The Inspire Award is the big honor that teams seek, he said, because it recognizes the entire team’s work, including a portfolio that reflects the engineering done.
The award is like an all-around honor for the team, Adrian said.
“You submit an engineering portfolio, which includes pictures of the designs so you can talk about it (with the interviewers),” Adrian said. “It shows that the team has a clear understanding.”
Seifert said robotics provides a great learning environment for the students.
“I appreciate that it’s not all about winning — you compete with the right mindset,” he said.