Vanguard robotics wins state TAPPS title

Vanguard College Preparatory School’s robotics team won its first state championship in the TAPPS division at the FIRST Tech Challenge Central Texas Regionals.

The team, which went by the name Berserk, competed against nearly 20 other TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) teams in the state-level Central Texas Regionals held at Bishop Reicher Catholic School. About half of the schools competed virtually, providing their scoring to the judges.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) teams design, build and code robots to compete against other teams.

Zach Seifert, associate head of school and coach of the robotics team, said the students involved with robotics learn a number of great skills to carry with them for life beyond the classroom.

“It’s great for the kids,” he said. “It helps with their interview skills because they have to answer questions from engineers. I tell the students that I want you to be professional and this does that so well.”

The FIRST Tech Challenge promotes “gracious professionalism,” he said, which means it stresses “high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects the individual and community.”