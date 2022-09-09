Vanguard School launches $15 million expansion to mark 50th anniversary

As Waco's Vanguard College Preparatory School approaches its 50th anniversary next year, it's asking supporters and alumni to consider its next 50 years with an ambitious $15 million building campaign that will transform the private school's campus.

The "Road to the 50th" campaign was unveiled Friday evening to supporters, families and alumni, at the campus, 2517 Mt. Carmel Drive.

The campaign calls for an upgrade to the school's athletics facilities including its gymnasium and weight room; 12 new classrooms with a robotics and coding center; campus gating and other security measures; a new front facing Mount Carmel Drive; and a 700-seat performing arts center.

For Bill Borg, who's served as head of school for 16 years, roughly a third of the school's history, the expansion positions the school to provide a well-rounded education and experience.

"We don't have an intent in being a large school," Borg said. "We like the feel of family that we have here. This campaign is, by design, building Vanguard for the next 50 years. It's a perfect blueprint of the school's future."

Vanguard this fall has a record enrollment of 276 students from seventh to 12th grades, one reason why Borg says the school must plan to accommodate future growth.

Students must apply for acceptance, and the school's annual tuition is about $16,000, although about 60% of students receive some financial aid, Borg said.

The school, a member of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, provides a liberal arts education with core academic subjects supplemented by athletics, arts and technology, with an average classroom size of 13 students.

Borg said the school's emphases of rigor, respect and responsibility create such byproducts as time management, setting priorities, working in volume and a willingness to ask questions — all skills that can lead graduates to success in college and career.

"We don't slow down, because college doesn't slow down," he said. "But if you're willing to work hard and try things, you can graduate with options on colleges."

The school states that 95% of its graduates go on to four-year colleges and universities. Vanguard graduates over the last six years have received acceptances from more than 100 colleges in the United States.

The expansion campaign would fill in much of the existing campus's open area with a classroom and administrative offices wing, a robotics and innovation center, a weight room expansion of the Swanson Athletic Complex and a performing arts center.

The improvements are structured in a pay-as-you-go basis, with projects undertaken as the funds for them are raised. Improvements in Vanguard's athletics facilities are first on the list, as its gymnasium and building have gone the longest without renovation or improvement, Borg said.

Should donors provide specific support for the performing arts center or the robotics center, work on those components could begin independently, he added.

The school opened its doors in September 1973 to 106 students with an instructional model emphasizing individualized instruction developed by Louis Bright and Jerry Vincent of Western Institute of Science and Technology. It later shifted to a college preparatory instruction, its current approach.

Abner McCall, then Baylor University president, served as the school's first board chairman.

The campus gradually grew from three buildings in need of repair. The Mayborn Gymnasium was the first major addition seven years later, followed by the Jaworski Building in 1985, the Brown Academic and Getterman Lounge in 2000, the Swanson Athletic Complex in 2006, the Smith Fine Arts Building in 2004 and Bostick Hall in 2011.