Vanguard senior named National Merit finalist

Vanguard College Preparatory School senior Avery Anne Haynes has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist in the 2022 competition.

Haynes, the daughter of Drs. David and Katherine Haynes, was admitted to the Vanderbilt University class of 2026 and plans to study chemistry with the long-term goal of attending medical school to become a physician.

Haynes has made significant contributions to her school and community, namely as the editor-in-chief of the yearbook staff and participating in Teen Leadership Waco and National Charity League. She has enjoyed playing varsity tennis during high school and tutors younger students.

“Determination is a huge factor in the process,” she said. “It takes a lot of hard work, but if you’re really passionate about doing well academically, you can succeed. If you really dig into the classes you enjoy and try to find something interesting in each class, it makes the work a lot less draining.”

In addition, Haynes is an AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society, and was named one of Iota Sigma Pi’s Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry. This year, Haynes coordinated an all-school blood drive in response to the current need in the community and country.

“Vanguard has really taught me the best and most effective ways to study,” Haynes said. “I definitely used those methods when preparing for the PSAT. There are so many teachers who have great insight into standardized testing and how to do well. They want to see you succeed and help you in any way possible, which provides a huge amount of encouragement.”

One of Haynes’ top tips for success: “Never lose too much sleep studying,” she said. “If you’re getting less than six hours of sleep consistently, you’re not going to do well no matter how much you study.”