Vanguard College Preparatory School soon will start site preparation and construction on new facilities as it prepares to add sixth graders and celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 1973 founding.

"As soon as we got past halfway in the fundraising for the initial phase, the board (Vanguard's board of trustees) gave me permission to begin construction," Vanguard Head of School Bill Borg said Monday as he pointed to a safety fence put up on a lawn separating the school’s administration building from its arts and gym buildings. "We put up the fence last week. It's very important for us to get this out of the ground."

Mazanec Construction will begin site prep and construction imminently, Borg said.

Vanguard formally started a “Road to the 50th” campaign in August to raise $15 million for a project that will include an overhaul of athletics facilities, then two more phases of construction to build a new performing arts center, new academic offices and new classrooms on its campus at 2517 Mount Carmel Drive.

The private school has raised about $2.55 million for the first phase, out of an original phase one goal of $5 million, Director of Development Greta Knoll said.

“We are actively fundraising for the remainder and hope to have as much possible raised within the 10th month of construction,” Knoll said. “We'll celebrate our 50th Anniversary with a celebration on November 11th and we'll announce how close we are at that point.”

This fundraising campaign is expected to last five years from its start in August, Director of Development Chelsa Ressetar said.

A steering committee has been vital in raising money from donors including parents, alumni, alumni families and friends of the school, officials said.

Borg said he will bring in portable buildings to house classrooms and offices for sixth grade students and teachers in the fall semester. With public school districts in the area switching sixth grade out of their elementary and primary schools and into middle schools along with seventh and eighth grades, it was time for Vanguard to add sixth grade, Borg said.

The school has filled 20 of its 45 spots for sixth graders. Vanguard expects to start next school year with a total of 300 students in grades six through 12, Ressetar said.

“The last phase (of construction) will be a sixth grade center,” Borg said.

Work on the gym and athletics facilities is expected to last a year. But Mazanec will have a gym ready in August for athletes to start practices for the fall semester, Borg said.

A new performing arts center with seating for 600 to 800 will be built in the second phase, he said.

“We will open the new performing arts center up to the community for performances and functions,” Borg said.

Waco has small performing arts centers and very large ones, he said.

“This city needs one (a performing arts center) about the size of the one we’re building,” Borg said.