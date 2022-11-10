Veteran inspires students at University High for more than 20 years

The founding instructor of the JROTC program at Waco's University High School is celebrating his 21st Veterans Day at the school, teaching leadership and inspiring student achievement.

Leonard Montelongo served nearly 22 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a first sergeant and starting the JROTC program at University 21 years ago.

"He bleeds purple. He loves South Waco and he loves University High School," said Kyle Chapman, Montelongo's friend and University's boy's soccer coach.

Montelongo said he had 21 seniors graduate last year, and 20 of them went on to college. He has a wall of honor outside his classroom, where he posts pictures of every ROTC graduate who earns a two-year degree, a four-year degree, joins the military or attains a civil service job.

Chapman and Montelongo together run a community service project for the students and families of University High and its feeder schools, called Make a Wish Come True. In June 2020, Chapman took over the role helping run Make a Wish Come True and the role of head soccer coach from his brother, Mike Chapman, who died that January.

"Whenever there's a need, he (Montelongo) and my brother were always the first ones to volunteer their kids for community service," Chapman said. "I can't even tell you how many projects his cadets and my soccer players support."

Montelongo said he documents the many hours of community service each cadet performs and saves the records for years.

"I had one former student call me up five years after he had graduated and ask for a record of his community service hours for something he was applying for," he said. "I found the record and sent it him."

In his classroom Thursday afternoon, Montelongo could be seen to hold the attention and respect of his students.

He told them confidently how Friday's Veterans Day parade in downtown Waco would go, where they would form up their their formation and where they would march. But when he had an option of two ways to do something for the parade, he took a student suggestion for how to handle it.

Montelongo said that he teaches his cadets the meaning of Veterans Day, with a patriotic view of the holiday.

"We teach them what a veteran is, how veterans have given of themselves to defend the freedom they (students) enjoy, the freedom they might defend themselves one day," Montelongo said.

He became the founding instructor of JROTC at University a few months after he retired from the Army in 2002.

"I was an average student when I graduated from UHS in 1980," Montelongo said. "I was not approached about going to college. My pathway to a better life and to education was to join the military."

He served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 2002, including a combat deployment for Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield under President George H.W. Bush.

While in the Army he completed his goals of seeing the world and achieving his education. After his first three years at Fort Hood, the Army sent him to Germany from 1983 to 1987.

"I went to see the Berlin Wall with my fellow soldiers," Montelongo said.

Next, the Army sent him to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and from there he deployed to Desert Storm/Desert Shield with the 20th Engineer Brigade. He said his unit was a topographic company that made maps for the 18th Airborne Corps.

After Desert Storm, the Army sent Montelongo to Hawaii for three years.

"I remember the Hawaiian people celebrated the 100th anniversary of their last queen in 1991 while I was there," Montelongo said.

He said he served his last six years at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he was an instructor at Defense Mapping School. He said he also became the first sergeant of student company for Advanced Individual Training.

Upon retirement from the Army in 2002, Montelongo said he knew the principal of University was looking to start a JROTC unit.

"Going for the interview with Principal Annette Perez and her administrators and teachers felt like returning home," he said.

The University JROTC cadet major and battalion commander this semester, Marisa Calderon, a senior set to graduate with the class of 2023, said Montelongo taught her to be a leader.

"First Sergeant (Montelongo) taught me to be more open to opportunities, to put myself out there and make more friends in our battalion," Calderon said.

Calderon said she recently received an acceptance letter from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, where she plans to study criminal justice.

Another cadet, Lahrenz DuBose, wore a uniform to ROTC class Thursday afternoon, with three dots on his shoulder boards representing his cadet rank.

"I look forward to one more year with the battalion to build it up and make it better," the University junior said.

DuBose also said Montelongo had taught him to keep an open mind and see how the world really works.

Both Calderon and DuBose said they enjoy the service projects they do with Montelongo, particularly Make a Wish Come True.

Montelongo said Make a Wish Come True started 14 years ago.

"The soccer team and the ROTC battalion were both known for their community service, so Mike Chapman and I joined forces to start Make a Wish Come True," he said.

Montelongo and Mike Chapman got authorization from the University principal at the time, Nolan Correa, and began seeking donations from businesses, individuals and families. With the donations, Montelongo and Chapman buy Christmas and holiday presents for students in need and their families.

The soccer players and ROTC cadets take the gifts to the junior high and elementary schools in University's attendance zone.

"To see the way it lights up the faces of the elementary school students, who don't even expect to get presents, Make a Wish Come True is my favorite service project," DuBose said.