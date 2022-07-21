Volunteers, college students rally to build wheelchair-accessible swing in Axtell

For Axtell resident Dede Lee, watching her sports-loving, outgoing and wheelchair-using son Tristan grow up with spinal muscular atrophy type 2 was no easy job.

But she knows in a world with growing accessibility there’s nothing that can hold him back.

“He’s definitely got his dreams and he’s not going to let anyone tell him he can’t do it,” Lee said.

His world become a bit more accessible Thursday morning as the Axtell community gathered to commemorate the installation of Swing4Smiles, a wheelchair-accessible swing, at the new Axtell Community Park.

Tristan Lee, 20, took the maiden voyage Thursday on the swing that he inspired, built by high school and college students and local businesses.

The making of the swing is a story of months of teamwork, bringing together many locals and institutions to bring the project’s design and fabrication to fruition. It came to be through a student-led collaboration among the Baylor University Engineering Department, Texas State Technical College welding, precision machining, and auto restoration departments and the Axtell community.

Axtell High School graduate and former Chevron managing director Jeff Lehrmann headed the community’s part in the project and made the necessary connections putting the idea in motion.

Lehrmann said the name of the project was inspired by a Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31, invoking imagery of “soaring on wings of eagles.”

He said the divine spirit that encompassed the project will be felt by everyone who uses the swing in coming years, and everyone involved in the project has also felt this spirit through its construction.

“Think of soaring on wings like eagles, what freedom, what exhilaration you would have,” Lehrmann said. “And I’m sure that’s what all of us want in our life as well. For some of us that’s easier than others.”

Lehrmann was integral in bringing together dozens of engineers and helpers to make the community’s dream a reality. Baylor adjunct professor and fellow Chevron retiree James Bates was also one of the many hands on the project, using his years of field experience to guide two teams of Baylor students in designing the swing. Bates said although the project was stressful, he saw the dedication students had to see it through.

“That’s why I like working on these types of projects,” Bates said. “The students are really motivated because they see it’s going to impact the life of an individual or community.”

Recent Baylor graduate Leonard Walker, a design team leader, said he and his classmates had to overcome some design challenges, especially for the scaffold and the portion holding the wheelchair.

“There’s hundreds and thousands of different types of disabilities, so not every child is the same,” Walker said. “So the challenging part was trying to make a design that was all-purpose. We need to keep every child safe while also maintaining that fun factor.”

Baylor engineering students designed the project for TSTC students to build. By bringing their ideas to professors at TSTC, the Baylor students were able to craft a design that not only met specific requirements and codes, but was also practical to build.

The responsibility then shifted to students at TSTC, including Emily Smith, 19. She said the first time for her and her classmates working on a project of this scale and with this material. She said it was difficult juggling two jobs and her regular coursework, but she’s thankful to have been a part of the process.

“We learned a lot that we would never have learned if we hadn’t agreed to work on it,” Smith said.

Axtell is a rural unincorporated community encompassing some 2,000 people, but what lacks in population it makes up for in heart and dedication. The swing is the newest addition since the park opened in December 2021, and Lehrmann said both the building of the park and the swing were made possible by fundraising and community effort.

Many people spoke at the event, including Axtell ISD Superintendent JR Proctor and McLennan County commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller, who commended the impact of the project and the community effort it took to bring the swing to life. Bates said the collaboration was inspiring.

“There were probably over a hundred people who had a thumbprint on this, either through the building or getting the playground together, administrative assistants … they all came together for a common cause, to help out some kids that have some unique challenges in the community,” Bates said. “And that’s just so refreshing, especially today where everything seems to be going crazy to know that, in the heart of it, everybody wants the same thing.”