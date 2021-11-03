Voter-approved Waco ISD schools set to arrive over next four years

Tuesday's passage of a $355 million Waco Independent School District bond package marks an important milestone for district efforts to upgrade aging facilities, but students and teachers eagerly awaiting those four new schools will have to stay eager for a few years.
The bonds will finance construction of a new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School on their current campuses plus expansion and renovation work at South Waco Elementary School. The construction project is the district's largest since 2008 when voters approved a new University High School and J.H. Hines, Dean Highland and Bell’s Hill elementary schools.
Voters approved the measure 58.9% to 41.1%, or 2,283 votes to 1,596.
The project's design and construction timeline presented to the school board in August has Carver Middle School slated as the first of the new schools to open, with fall 2023 the anticipated date when classes will begin here.
Next up will be Tennyson Middle School, renovation work at South Waco and the first phase of Waco High School, which includes the school's main academic wing, all planned to open in fall 2024. Then Kendrick Elementary has a projected opening date of fall 2025, and the last phase of Waco High School, the wing including athletics and fine arts space, is penciled in for late 2025.
Jarrod Sterzinger, director of architecture for Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson, which is charged with designing and planning the four schools, said the staggered construction and opening schedule aims to create efficiency of scale and minimize disruption of school operations.
The complexity and size of a new Waco High School complex, which includes a performing arts center and two gymnasiums, means its construction will take more than three years to complete. Carver and Tennyson middle schools, smaller and with less specialized spaces, will take about 18-20 months to build, Kendrick Elementary will take a little more than a year.
A July 27 fire that destroyed the central part of Carver Middle School led to an acceleration of its replacement in the project timeline. Groundbreaking for a new Carver may come as early as February.
Students and teachers of Carver and Indian Spring Middle School are sharing the Indian Spring facility. That will continue for the 2022-23 school year, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.
Design work already is underway for the high school and middle schools. Work on a new Waco High must wait until the completion of the Lake Air Little League season in late summer. The league's ballfields off New Road are part of the three-way property swap between Waco ISD, McLennan County and the city of Waco that enables the new high school, but Kincannon said district officials might make other ballfields available for the league's playoffs if the league agrees to accelerate turnover of the property.
Waco ISD administrators, teachers and students are involved in design discussions for the high school and middle school. Kincannon said community input is being solicited for how the history and heritage of Waco High and Carver can be represented in the new facilities. She and several Waco ISD trustees met with several Carver graduates last week to talk about how to preserve and pass on that school's legacy. The district also has a team designated to explore similar legacy considerations for Waco High, which has connections to earlier A.J. Moore and Richfield high schools.
One possibility would be to use school history, emphases or achievements as wayfinding elements that help students identify certain areas of the new schools.
"We want those areas to have some sort of special theme," Kincannon said.
Sterzinger said that with construction managers-at-risk now in place for the Waco High and Carver projects, more detailed planning and timelines can be created to avoid or compensate for delays due to supply chain slowdowns. Also ahead is the development of security plans for safe school operation during construction, he said.