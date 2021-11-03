Voter-approved Waco ISD schools set to arrive over next four years

Jarrod Sterzinger, director of architecture for Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson, which is charged with designing and planning the four schools, said the staggered construction and opening schedule aims to create efficiency of scale and minimize disruption of school operations.

The complexity and size of a new Waco High School complex, which includes a performing arts center and two gymnasiums, means its construction will take more than three years to complete. Carver and Tennyson middle schools, smaller and with less specialized spaces, will take about 18-20 months to build, Kendrick Elementary will take a little more than a year.

A July 27 fire that destroyed the central part of Carver Middle School led to an acceleration of its replacement in the project timeline. Groundbreaking for a new Carver may come as early as February.

Students and teachers of Carver and Indian Spring Middle School are sharing the Indian Spring facility. That will continue for the 2022-23 school year, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said.