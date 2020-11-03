Voters choose incumbents Dupuy, Vidaña, Houston over new faces in Waco ISD races

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported the incumbents on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees, leaving three familiar faces on the school board.
About 45,065 voters cast ballots in the Waco ISD school board races, which had been postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. That likely is a record turnout for a school board election, considering only 1,567 people voted in 2014, the last time Waco ISD held an election with an at-large seat on the ballot.
At-large seat
Incumbent Cary DuPuy, 56, who owns DuPuy Oxygen & Supply Co. and has held the seat since 2011, will serve another three years on the school board. He won 56.9% of the vote, or 11,976 votes.
His competitor, Hope Balfa-Mustakim, the 34-year-old executive director of the Waco Immigrants Alliance, won 43.1% of all votes, or 9,077 total votes.
DuPuy said he commended Balfa-Mustakim for running a good campaign in an unprecedented election year in which candidates’ exposure to voters was limited by the coronavirus.
“This has been a really strange election year,” he said, with the school board election being lumped into the presidential election. “I admire the campaign she put on and know she will remain a supporter of all things WISD.”
While the two have not met, DuPuy said he hopes to meet with Balfa-Mustakim in the coming weeks and hear her perspective on some of the issues she brought up during her campaign. He said it is difficult to know why some people voted for him in this unusual election year.
“In many respects, I think it’s an endorsement of the job our superintendent is doing,” DuPuy said.
At-large seat, unexpired term
Incumbent Robin Houston will hold onto her at-large seat on the Waco ISD board through May and face another election to hold onto the seat. Houston won 52.8% of all votes, or 10,615 votes.
Her opponent, the 41-year-old Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory, won 47.2% of all votes, or 9,496 votes.
When former board President Pat Atkins stepped down last year after 17 years on the school board, the remaining board members appointed Houston, 49, to fill the seat until the next election, instead of calling a special election. Atkins had been reelected in 2018, leaving two years in his three-year term.
Houston, the 49-year-old incumbent, is an attorney who represents children in Child Protective Cases and other juvenile matters. She previously served as an assistant district attorney who worked in the juvenile court until she was fired last year.
A graduate of Waco ISD, Houston said she hopes to be able to represent everybody in the district and appreciates all who cast their votes for her. She also thanked Guillory for running a strong campaign that brought to light many issues the district is facing.
“It’s been a very long race,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be in a local election at a time when there was so much voter turnout.”
District 3
Incumbent Jose Vidaña will serve another three years on the Waco ISD school board, representing South Waco in the District 3 seat. Vidaña won 58.8% of all votes, or 2,294 votes.
His opponent, Ilda Sabido, a 37-year-old community volunteer and wife of Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido, won 41.2% of all votes, or 1,607 votes.
When Larry Perez stepped down last year after 17 years on the school board, the remaining board members appointed Vidaña, 42, to fill the seat until the next election, instead of calling a special election. Perez’s three-year term would have ended in May.
Vidaña said he wanted to thank the South Waco community for showing up and supporting for both candidates. He especially wanted to thank his family for helping him walk neighborhoods and others in the community who have helped him build relationships during his time on the board.
When he first got appointed last year, Vidaña said he consulted with Hector Sabido quite a bit, and now he hopes to include Ilda Sabido in those conversations to move the community forward because they both share concerns over students of color having enough social and academic support and immigrant families feeling welcome in Waco ISD. Vidaña is an immigrant, so he knows how afraid those families can feel sometimes.
