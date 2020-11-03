Voters choose incumbents Dupuy, Vidaña, Houston over new faces in Waco ISD races

A graduate of Waco ISD, Houston said she hopes to be able to represent everybody in the district and appreciates all who cast their votes for her. She also thanked Guillory for running a strong campaign that brought to light many issues the district is facing.

“It’s been a very long race,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be in a local election at a time when there was so much voter turnout.”

District 3

Incumbent Jose Vidaña will serve another three years on the Waco ISD school board, representing South Waco in the District 3 seat. Vidaña won 58.8% of all votes, or 2,294 votes.

His opponent, Ilda Sabido, a 37-year-old community volunteer and wife of Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido, won 41.2% of all votes, or 1,607 votes.

When Larry Perez stepped down last year after 17 years on the school board, the remaining board members appointed Vidaña, 42, to fill the seat until the next election, instead of calling a special election. Perez’s three-year term would have ended in May.