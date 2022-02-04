Waco-area Communities In Schools group gets surprise $2 million gift

A surprise $2 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has a regional nonprofit student support organization thinking big.

Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas, which serves about 4,000 students in nine area school districts, learned about the gift in December, but waited to coordinate its announcement with other Communities in Schools affiliates also receiving donations from Scott.

News of the donation, part of Scott's $133.5 million gift to the Communities In Schools National Network, was unexpected, said Aaron Mize, CEO of the local affiliate.

"This gift kind of dropped out of the blue," Mize said. "It was shocking and surprising and a little unbelievable."

The Heart of Texas group was one of 40 singled out for a gift in addition to the money going to the national network, and Mize said the collective work done by local personnel was what attracted attention for the $2 million gift, the largest in the organization's 32-year history.

"Somehow our work got noticed on a national scale," he said.