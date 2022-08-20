Waco-area public schools show post-pandemic improvement on state ratings

McLennan County public school districts found plenty of encouragement in their first state accountability ratings in three years, from districts that maintained their grades to others that saw improvement, even in schools that failed to get passing marks.

Standing in the middle of those three years was the elephant of COVID-19 that disrupted education with closed schools and classrooms, online instruction crafted on the fly and widespread absences of students and educators.

This year's accountability numbers, drawn largely from student achievement on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, suggest McLennan County schools are making up ground lost to the pandemic. Six of the county's 18 public school districts improved at least a grade level from 2019, and eight districts earned an A. Riesel Independent School District jumped the highest, from a C to A, with its Foster Elementary School turning from an F in 2019 to an A.

Districts winning A's this year were Midway, China Spring, Robinson, Lorena, West, Axtell, Bosqueville and Riesel. Districts with B's were La Vega, Connally, McGregor, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Mart, Gholson and Hallsburg. Waco Independent School District had a C rating, down from B in 2019.

Statewide, 33.1% of the 1,195 districts graded received A's, 54% received B's, 9.4% received C's and 3.5% were Not Rated, the determination the state gave this year to districts and schools with failing marks. The largest share of individual schools statewide, 46.1%, received B's, while 27.9% received A's, 19.4% received C's and 6.7% were Not Rated.

Some common threads emerged in talking with school administrators who saw their district or school scores improve. Several attributed their district's success to:

A coordinated effort from teachers, staff and, in some cases, community to address students' academic and other needs

Students setting personal goals for improvement and taking responsibility

Teachers determined to show their professionalism in improving student learning

Hard work.

The Texas Tribune reported that high poverty districts and schools, those with more than 80% of their students considered economically disadvantaged, were less likely to do well in the state accountability ratings. More than half of the schools and districts deemed Not Rated were considered high poverty, and only 18% of high poverty schools earned A's.

All of the nine schools in McLennan County receiving Not Rated grades — four in Transformation Waco, the charter district in Waco ISD; two in Waco ISD outside Transformation Waco, and three in Connally ISD — are considered high poverty. Even in those districts and schools, however, officials said measurements of student growth and improvement had increased significantly, a marker of progress and significant positive momentum.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon praised district teachers and staff in an email last week for the work behind the district's achievement and accountability scores.

Ten of the district's 27 schools improved a grade letter from 2019 results, with five improving two letter grades, she noted. Eight schools earned B's and only two received Not Rated results, compared to eight failing schools three years ago.

Elementary schools with B’s this year are Bell’s Hill, Cedar Ridge, Crestview, Hillcrest, Kendrick, Parkdale, Provident Heights and Lake Air Montessori. Earning C’s are Dean Highland, Mountainview and West Avenue, with South Waco Elementary receiving a Not Rated score.

Dean Highland and Mountainview improved from an F grade to a C, while Kendrick, Parkdale and Lake Air went from a D to a B.

La Vega ISD, the county's third largest district and the one with the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, improved its district accountability grade to a B, increasing its score by 11 points. La Vega High School showed similar improvement from a C to a B. Connally ISD, another economically disadvantaged district, maintained its B grade as did its high school, despite three schools that were designated Not Rated.

La Vega Superintendent Sharon Shields said several factors converged to lead to gains in student achievement.

"Our results show the hard work that our teachers and students have done all of last year," Shields said. "Last year was the first year our students were back in the classroom for a full year, and it really made a difference. We're more effective with our students when they are here."

Last year, Education Service Center Region 12 led La Vega teachers and staff in professional development sessions on data-driven instruction. Community nonprofit Proper Waco also worked with the district and Waco ISD on an Opportunity Culture program that identified leading teachers to use them to train new and beginning teachers.

Shields said an awareness of what other teachers in the district were doing helped educators align their instruction for students' benefit. The success of the district's Early College High School program in La Vega High School, where students earn college and high school class credits, showed students were taking responsibility for their education as well, Shields said.

"You can't do things in pockets. You have to have a systematic approach," she said. "We have not arrived at where we want to be, but the trajectory looks good. We've got some great things going on in La Vega."

Connally ISD maintained its B rating despite three Not Rated campuses, largely because of substantial increases in measurements of student growth, Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said.

Bottelberghe said the junior high had a 16-point jump in its Closing the Gaps score, a measure of progress for certain student populations, while the elementary school saw a 15-point increase.

"That's a huge step in the right direction," Director of Assessment and Accountability Christopher Howard said. "We're hanging our hat on that."

Helping students recover instruction lost or interrupted over past two years, particularly in a district where three employees and a student had died from COVID-19, was a task that faculty and staff realized could take more than a year. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Sandra Hancock said Connally teachers rolled up their sleeves and went to work.

"Our staff knew we had a big job ahead of us and they rose to the occasion," Hancock said. "They took it as a personal challenge. They wanted to prove we are professionals and can do it."

Like China Spring and Lorena ISDs, Midway maintained its A grade from 2019, but under the district score were five schools that raised their ratings a letter grade. Castleman Creek, Hewitt and Speegleville elementary schools progressed from a C to a B, while Spring Valley and Woodway elementary schools went from a B to an A. Woodgate Intermediate, reduced to sixth grade in its final year before its building transforms into Chapel Park Elementary, dropped from a B to a C, though its score was only three points lower.

"We're really pleased with the results. It took a lot of work and kids spending hours in tutoring," Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Aaron Peña said.

He praised the district's team approach to instruction, particularly on the elementary level, where teachers meet regularly to share concerns and insights, swap pointers and address weaknesses.

The district has opened two new elementary schools and a middle school this year, making it a transitional year for many students and teachers. Moving the fifth grade to elementary schools and having two three-year middle schools should strengthen instruction for students in the years ahead by giving them more time at an elementary school before promotion to middle and high school, Peña said. When teachers and staff focus on student growth from one year to the next, the rest of the accountability ratings fall into place, he said.

Riesel ISD made the most notable improvement in the county in this year's accountability numbers, moving from a C rating in 2019 to an A, thanks in large part to Foster Elementary School turning an F rating into an A.

Superintendent Brandon Cope started with the district in 2019, hiring Assistant Superintendent Christina Flores shortly afterward to oversee curriculum and instruction. The district's immediate goal was to address student learning at the elementary school, but not for the short-term.

"We have tried to build systems and processes that are repeatable," Cope said.

He said part of the elementary's turnaround is a result of student involvement, with fourth graders encouraged to set goals in learning and achievement.

"It's a great life skill to teach," Cope said.

Flores said the district improvements would not have been possible without the shared vision and dedication of teachers, staff and students.

"There's no substitute for hard work," she said.