Waco-area school closures continue, many for full week
A family enjoys the snow Tuesday while being pulled by their pickup truck at Turner Street and Chestnut Street.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday afternoon:

Waco ISD — no school through Friday

Midway ISD — no school through Friday

Abbott ISD — no school Thursday

Axtell ISD — no school through Friday

Belton ISD — no school through Friday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school through Friday

Bosqueville ISD — no school through Monday, a previously planned student holiday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school through Friday

China Spring ISD — no school through Friday

Clifton ISD — no school through Friday

Connally ISD — no school through Friday, online assignments as able

Crawford ISD — no school through Friday

Gatesville ISD — no school through Friday

Gholson ISD — no school through Friday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school through Friday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday

La Vega ISD — no school Thursday

Lorena ISD — no school through Friday

Mart ISD — no school through Friday

McGregor ISD — no school through Friday

Moody ISD — no school through Friday

Parkview Christian — campus closed through Friday, remote learning continues

Premier High School — no school through Friday

Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only

Riesel ISD — no school Thursday

Robinson ISD — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school through Friday

Temple ISD — no school through Friday

Valley Mills ISD — no school through Friday

Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Wednesday and Thursday, remote learning only

West ISD — no school through Friday

Baylor University — no school Thursday, online classes and telework canceled

McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22

TSTC — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22, all classes canceled

Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, Feb. 19, all classes canceled

