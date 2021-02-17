Waco-area school closures continue, many for full week

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday afternoon:

Waco ISD — no school through Friday

Midway ISD — no school through Friday

Abbott ISD — no school Thursday

Axtell ISD — no school through Friday

Belton ISD — no school through Friday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school through Friday

Bosqueville ISD — no school through Monday, a previously planned student holiday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school through Friday