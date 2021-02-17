Waco-area school closures continue, many for full week

With freezing temperatures remaining in the forecast for McLennan County into Friday and power and water issues continuing, many schools in the area have announced they will remain closed Thursday and Friday.
Others will remain closed Thursday and reassess the possibility for Friday classes.
The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 35 with sunny skies. Thursday's forecast high is 31, according to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites Wednesday afternoon:
Waco ISD — no school through Friday
Midway ISD — no school through Friday
Abbott ISD — no school Thursday
Axtell ISD — no school through Friday
Belton ISD — no school through Friday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school through Friday
Bosqueville ISD — no school through Monday, a previously planned student holiday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school through Friday
China Spring ISD — no school through Friday
Clifton ISD — no school through Friday
Connally ISD — no school through Friday, online assignments as able
Crawford ISD — no school through Friday
Gatesville ISD — no school through Friday
Gholson ISD — no school through Friday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Thursday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school through Friday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Thursday
La Vega ISD — no school Thursday
Lorena ISD — no school through Friday
Mart ISD — no school through Friday
McGregor ISD — no school through Friday
Moody ISD — no school through Friday
Parkview Christian — campus closed through Friday, remote learning continues
Premier High School — no school through Friday
Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only
Riesel ISD — no school Thursday
Robinson ISD — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school through Friday
Temple ISD — no school through Friday
Valley Mills ISD — no school through Friday
Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Wednesday and Thursday, remote learning only
West ISD — no school through Friday
Colleges
Baylor University — no school Thursday, online classes and telework canceled
McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22
TSTC — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22, all classes canceled
Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, Feb. 19, all classes canceled