Waco-area school closures continue, some for full week

With more freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for McLennan County into Wednesday morning, school closures are continuing.

Schools in the area will be closed Wednesday, though a few are moving forward with remote learning, making accommodations for students without power. Many schools also have announced plans to remain closed at least through Thursday, and some will remain closed the rest of the week.

After some ice, snow and sleet accumulation overnight into Wednesday, The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for temperatures in the 20s, reaching a high of 29. The chance of precipitation after 8 a.m. drops to 20%. Wednesday night is expected to see a low of 21 and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 38 with sunny skies.

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning:

Waco ISD — no school Wednesday

Midway ISD — no school Wednesday

Abbott ISD — no school Wednesday