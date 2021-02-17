Waco-area school closures continue, some for full week

With more freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for McLennan County into Wednesday morning, school closures are continuing.
Schools in the area will be closed Wednesday, though a few are moving forward with remote learning, making accommodations for students without power. Many schools also have announced plans to remain closed at least through Thursday, and some will remain closed the rest of the week.
After some ice, snow and sleet accumulation overnight into Wednesday, The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for temperatures in the 20s, reaching a high of 29. The chance of precipitation after 8 a.m. drops to 20%. Wednesday night is expected to see a low of 21 and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 38 with sunny skies.
Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning:
Waco ISD — no school Wednesday
Midway ISD — no school Wednesday
Abbott ISD — no school Wednesday
Axtell ISD — no school Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Belton ISD — no school Wednesday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Wednesday and Thursday; planned virtual learning canceled
Bosqueville ISD — no school Wednesday; planned virtual learning canceled
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Wednesday
China Spring ISD — no school Wednesday
Clifton ISD — no school Wednesday
Connally ISD — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning continues
Crawford ISD — no school Wednesday
Gatesville ISD — no school Wednesday
Gholson ISD — no school Wednesday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Wednesday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Wednesday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Wednesday
La Vega ISD — no school Wednesday
Lorena ISD — no school Wednesday
Mart ISD — no school Wednesday
McGregor ISD — no school Wednesday
Moody ISD — no school Wednesday
Parkview Christian — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning continues
Premier High School — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning only
Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only
Riesel ISD — no school Wednesday
Robinson ISD — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Wednesday through Friday
Temple ISD — no school Wednesday
Valley Mills ISD — no school Wednesday
Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Wednesday and Thursday, remote learning only
West ISD — no school Wednesday and Thursday
Colleges
Baylor University — no school Wednesday, online classes and telework canceled
McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22
TSTC — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22, all classes canceled
Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, Feb. 19, all classes canceled