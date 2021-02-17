 Skip to main content
Waco-area school closures continue, some for full week
Waco-area school closures continue, some for full week

A family enjoys the snow Tuesday while being pulled by their pickup truck at Turner Street and Chestnut Street.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

With more freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for McLennan County into Wednesday morning, school closures are continuing.

Schools in the area will be closed Wednesday, though a few are moving forward with remote learning, making accommodations for students without power. Many schools also have announced plans to remain closed at least through Thursday, and some will remain closed the rest of the week.

After some ice, snow and sleet accumulation overnight into Wednesday, The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday calls for temperatures in the 20s, reaching a high of 29. The chance of precipitation after 8 a.m. drops to 20%. Wednesday night is expected to see a low of 21 and a north wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

The first hope for above-freezing temperatures in Waco appears Friday, with a forecast high of 38 with sunny skies.  

Here is the school closing information available on district social media accounts and websites late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning:

Waco ISD — no school Wednesday

Midway ISD — no school Wednesday

Abbott ISD — no school Wednesday

Axtell ISD — no school Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Belton ISD — no school Wednesday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Wednesday and Thursday; planned virtual learning canceled

Bosqueville ISD — no school Wednesday; planned virtual learning canceled

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Wednesday

China Spring ISD — no school Wednesday

Clifton ISD — no school Wednesday

Connally ISD — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning continues

Crawford ISD — no school Wednesday

Gatesville ISD — no school Wednesday

Gholson ISD — no school Wednesday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Wednesday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Wednesday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Wednesday

La Vega ISD — no school Wednesday

Lorena ISD — no school Wednesday

Mart ISD — no school Wednesday

McGregor ISD — no school Wednesday

Moody ISD — no school Wednesday

Parkview Christian — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning continues

Premier High School — campus closed Wednesday, remote learning only

Rapoport Academy — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only

Riesel ISD — no school Wednesday

Robinson ISD — campuses closed Wednesday, remote learning only

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Wednesday through Friday

Temple ISD — no school Wednesday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Wednesday

Vanguard College Preparatory School — campus closed Wednesday and Thursday, remote learning only

West ISD — no school Wednesday and Thursday

Colleges

Baylor University — no school Wednesday, online classes and telework canceled

McLennan Community College — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22

TSTC — campus closed until Monday, Feb. 22, all classes canceled

Central Texas College — campuses closed through Friday, Feb. 19, all classes canceled

0 comments

