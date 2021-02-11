Waco-area schools closed or delayed for Friday

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of classes, switch to remote-only instruction or cancel classes for Friday.
Ice started affecting travel Thursday, and the area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. Friday's high temperature is forecast at 35.
The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 10 degrees Monday night accompanied by numbing wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.
The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.
Monday, Washington's Birthday, already is a holiday for many area schools.
Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:
Local schools
Waco ISD, two-hour delay
Midway ISD, closed
Abbott ISD, school starts at 10 a.m., with remote option for the day
Axtell ISD, closed
Belton ISD, campus closed, remote for the day
Bishop Reicher Catholic, school starts at 10 a.m.
Bosqueville ISD, two-hour delay
Clifton ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.
Connally ISD, two-hour delay
Crawford ISD, closed
Gatesville ISD, campuses closed, remote for the day
Gholson ISD, closed
Hallsburg ISD, two-hour delay
Harmony Science/School of Innovation, campuses closed, remote for the day
Hillsboro ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.
La Vega ISD, two-hour delay
Lorena ISD, closed
Mart ISD, two-hour delay
McGregor ISD, closed
Parkview Christian, closed
Premier High School, school starts at 10 a.m.
Rapoport Academy, campus closed, remote for the day
Riesel ISD, closed
St. Mary's Catholic (West), campus closed, remote for the day
Temple ISD, closed
Valley Mills ISD, closed
Vanguard College Preparatory School, closed
West ISD, closed
no information available: Moody ISD, Robinson ISD, Live Oak Classical
Colleges
Baylor University, campus closed, remote for the day
McLennan Community College, campus closed, no change to online classes
TSTC, classes before 10 a.m. canceled, no change to online classes
Central Texas College, campus closed, remote instruction continues