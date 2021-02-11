 Skip to main content
Waco-area schools closed or delayed for Friday
Waco-area schools closed or delayed for Friday

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of classes, switch to remote-only instruction or cancel classes for Friday.

Ice started affecting travel Thursday, and the area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. Friday's high temperature is forecast at 35.

The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 10 degrees Monday night accompanied by numbing wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.

The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.

Monday, Washington's Birthday, already is a holiday for many area schools.

Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local schools

Waco ISD, two-hour delay

Midway ISD, closed

Abbott ISD, school starts at 10 a.m., with remote option for the day

Axtell ISD, closed

Belton ISD, campus closed, remote for the day

Bishop Reicher Catholic, school starts at 10 a.m.

Bosqueville ISD, two-hour delay

Clifton ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.

Connally ISD, two-hour delay

Crawford ISD, closed

Gatesville ISD, campuses closed, remote for the day

Gholson ISD, closed

Hallsburg ISD, two-hour delay

Harmony Science/School of Innovation, campuses closed, remote for the day

Hillsboro ISD, school starts at 10 a.m.

La Vega ISD, two-hour delay

Lorena ISD, closed

Mart ISD, two-hour delay

McGregor ISD, closed

Parkview Christian, closed

Premier High School, school starts at 10 a.m.

Rapoport Academy, campus closed, remote for the day

Riesel ISD, closed

St. Mary's Catholic (West), campus closed, remote for the day

Temple ISD, closed

Valley Mills ISD, closed

Vanguard College Preparatory School, closed

West ISD, closed

no information available: Moody ISD, Robinson ISD, Live Oak Classical

Colleges

Baylor University, campus closed, remote for the day

McLennan Community College, campus closed, no change to online classes

TSTC, classes before 10 a.m. canceled, no change to online classes

Central Texas College, campus closed, remote instruction continues

