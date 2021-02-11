Waco-area schools closed or delayed for Friday

Due to freezing weather and precipitation, most McLennan County and area school districts are planning to delay the start of classes, switch to remote-only instruction or cancel classes for Friday.

Ice started affecting travel Thursday, and the area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. Friday's high temperature is forecast at 35.

The National Weather Service is predicting a bitterly cold weekend devolving to a low of 10 degrees Monday night accompanied by numbing wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Such a winter performance would set an all-time record, the previous low for Feb. 15 being the 18 degrees recorded in 1909, said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.

The low mark for all of February is 4 degrees in 1985.

Monday, Washington's Birthday, already is a holiday for many area schools.

Barnes said Central Texas could see a wintry mix, even snow, and that temperatures this weekend will hover in the teens and mid-20s.