Waco-area schools face state threats over masks as children lead record COVID-19 case load

"Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton and (Texas Education Agency) Commissioner (Mike) Morath need to get their stories straight,” Kincannon said. “The state told a court in Dallas that neither the governor nor the attorney general would be enforcing the mask provisions of the governor's executive order. The Texas Education Agency told school districts that the mask provisions wouldn't be enforced while litigation was ongoing. Now, the attorney general is making threats on Facebook.”

Midway ISD’s response to the letter is that it should not be on the list of schools with mask mandates, spokesperson Traci Marlin said. River Valley Intermediate School Principal Paul Offill over the weekend announced a 10-day “directive” to use face masks after high COVID-19 numbers at the campus.

As of Wednesday, the school had 41 cases of COVID-19, making it the biggest hotspot in the district, which had a total of 240 cases.

“We do not have a mandate,” Marlin said Wednesday. “There is no punishment and no mandate. Midway ISD should not be on that list. … If you listen to what Paul Offill is saying, it is a request from that campus community to keep the doors open because of a higher number of COVID cases.”

She said the directive, while voluntary, seems to be working in getting more children to mask up.