Waco-area schools face state threats over masks as children lead record COVID-19 case load

Children and teens accounted for 47% of a record 512 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in McLennan County, as several area school districts found themselves in the crosshairs of legal threats over mask requirements.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported four babies younger than 1 were among the new cases, along with 124 children ages 1 to 10 and 113 youth ages 11 to 19.
The daily report shows five new fatalities ranging in age from 39 to 72, bringing the death toll to 568. Hospitals in McLennan County had 182 COVID-19 patients admitted, 91.4% of whom were unvaccinated.
The unvaccinated also accounted for about 97% of the 42 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, the health district reported.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said health officials are worried about spread among unvaccinated people in general, especially children, who do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated until they are 12.
“It’s important that everyone around them who can be vaccinated be vaccinated,” Craine said. “That’s siblings, parents, grandparents and babysitters.”
Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent letters to five McLennan County warning them they are not in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition of mask mandates. Those schools include Connally ISD, which resumed this week with a mask mandate after a temporary closure last week following the deaths of two junior high teachers from COVID-19.
Also on the list are Waco, McGregor, Midway and La Vega ISDs.
In a letter to Waco ISD on Friday, the attorney general demanded that the school district rescind its mask mandate or face “further legal action, including any available injunctive relief, costs and attorney’s fees, penalties and sanctions – including contempt of court."
Dr. Farley Verner, the health authority for the public health district, has backed Waco ISD’s mask mandate and has urged other school districts to follow suit.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon took issue with the state prohibition in a statement Wednesday.
"I'm not interested in politics” Kincannon wrote. “I'm focused on taking care of kids, and that includes doing what we can as a school district to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our schools and other facilities. We'll continue to consult with medical experts and monitor both public health and legal developments. For now, though, we will also continue to require masks inside all Waco ISD buildings."
The attorney general’s letter points to an Aug. 26 temporary order by the Texas Supreme Court blocking a mask mandate in Bexar County schools. But Kincannon pointed out that in a filing that same week in a Dallas case, Paxton and Abbott said they would not be enforcing the state order, leaving it to the discretion of local prosecutors.
"Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton and (Texas Education Agency) Commissioner (Mike) Morath need to get their stories straight,” Kincannon said. “The state told a court in Dallas that neither the governor nor the attorney general would be enforcing the mask provisions of the governor's executive order. The Texas Education Agency told school districts that the mask provisions wouldn't be enforced while litigation was ongoing. Now, the attorney general is making threats on Facebook.”
Midway ISD’s response to the letter is that it should not be on the list of schools with mask mandates, spokesperson Traci Marlin said. River Valley Intermediate School Principal Paul Offill over the weekend announced a 10-day “directive” to use face masks after high COVID-19 numbers at the campus.
As of Wednesday, the school had 41 cases of COVID-19, making it the biggest hotspot in the district, which had a total of 240 cases.
“We do not have a mandate,” Marlin said Wednesday. “There is no punishment and no mandate. Midway ISD should not be on that list. … If you listen to what Paul Offill is saying, it is a request from that campus community to keep the doors open because of a higher number of COVID cases.”
She said the directive, while voluntary, seems to be working in getting more children to mask up.
McGregor ISD has issued a three-stage COVID-19 protocol requiring masks on campuses where 2% or more of the population has an active case over a 7-day period. Campuses that reach 5% close for seven days.
Based on current numbers, with 42 cases districtwide, all McGregor campuses are under the mandate through Friday.
La Vega ISD last week announced it was offering incentives to students for masking. Last week 54 cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the school district, including 22 at La Vega High School.